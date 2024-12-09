Ledgis 가격 (LED)
오늘 Ledgis (LED)의 실시간 가격은 0.00472861 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 194.20K USD 입니다. LED에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ledgis 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.72 USD
- Ledgis의 당일 가격 변동 +0.00%
- 유통 공급량 41.07M USD
MEXC에서 LED에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LED 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ledgis에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Ledgis에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0004854461.
지난 60일간 Ledgis에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0009120037.
지난 90일간 Ledgis에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30일
|$ +0.0004854461
|+10.27%
|60일
|$ -0.0009120037
|-19.28%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ledgis 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.00%
-14.42%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is LEDGIS? LEDGIS provide the next-generation blockchain platform in the era of data sovereignty, which solves both the structural limitations of existing platform-oriented businesses and the decentralization issues that blockchain solutions must overcome; which utilizes the SSI (Self Sovereign Identity) data management technology and allows individuals to control their own data. With its sophisticated token economy, Users can receive rewards according to their contribution to the ecosystem and experience various DApp services at a high speed of 3,000 TPS. Who created LEDGIS? LEDGIS was founded by Martin Lee, who now serves as CEO at IBCT (Institute of BlockChain Technology & Service). He worked as a chief researcher for more than 10 years in a national IT technology research institute. In 2018, He founded IBCT which makes it possible to experience a blockchain-enabled society everywhere. When was LEDGIS launched? The initial work on the LEDGIS project was started in February 2018 and it's mainnet was officialy launched in September 2019. What is the purpose of LEDGIS? The main purpose of LEDGIS is as below. - Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Service Platform As a key infrastructure in the data economy, even large amounts of data can be managed with its blockchain service. It performs the core function of the protocol economy that reorginizes and redistibutes the data power to user-centered system (SSI) from IT platforms. - Web 3.0 My Data Platform Web 3.0 era in which users take ownership of their own data, inevitably requires a completely new data infrastructure. The DIDH technology which is combined blockchain and IPFS-based encryption data sharing technology and private key distributed storage technology provides innovative total data solutions based on Web3.0 - Provides '1 Person 1 Wallet' private key management LEDGIS Realizes data control by oneself in the Web 3.0 perspective and prevents the possibility of theft or forgery (loss/stolen of keys, forgery of biometric information, etc.) based on DID technology recognized as international standard by W3C, IDH a decentralized data encryption storage/sharing solution, and Facial Authentication. - Coin economy that vitalizes the ecosystem By adopting the DPoSS consensus algorithm, DApp operators who provide high-quality services based on voting results and service utilization become block generators, and coin holders can also receive contribution rewards, and voting rewards depending on their ecosystem contribution.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 LED에서 AUD
A$0.0073766316
|1 LED에서 GBP
￡0.0036883158
|1 LED에서 EUR
€0.0044448934
|1 LED에서 USD
$0.00472861
|1 LED에서 MYR
RM0.0208531701
|1 LED에서 TRY
₺0.1645083419
|1 LED에서 JPY
¥0.7085822085
|1 LED에서 RUB
₽0.4679432456
|1 LED에서 INR
₹0.4003714087
|1 LED에서 IDR
Rp75.0572738161
|1 LED에서 PHP
₱0.273786519
|1 LED에서 EGP
￡E.0.2364777861
|1 LED에서 BRL
R$0.0287499488
|1 LED에서 CAD
C$0.0066673401
|1 LED에서 BDT
৳0.5656836143
|1 LED에서 NGN
₦7.6022335831
|1 LED에서 UAH
₴0.1960008845
|1 LED에서 VES
Bs0.22697328
|1 LED에서 PKR
Rs1.3163977379
|1 LED에서 KZT
₸2.406389629
|1 LED에서 THB
฿0.1611983149
|1 LED에서 TWD
NT$0.153206964
|1 LED에서 CHF
Fr0.0041138907
|1 LED에서 HKD
HK$0.0367412997
|1 LED에서 MAD
.د.م0.0470969556