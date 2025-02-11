LayerK 가격 (LYK)
오늘 LayerK (LYK)의 실시간 가격은 0.917461 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. LYK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LayerK 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.79M USD
- LayerK의 당일 가격 변동 -0.07%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 LYK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LYK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LayerK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007318841235497.
지난 30일간 LayerK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0996086490.
지난 60일간 LayerK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1587369003.
지난 90일간 LayerK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2383020935781884.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0007318841235497
|-0.07%
|30일
|$ -0.0996086490
|-10.85%
|60일
|$ -0.1587369003
|-17.30%
|90일
|$ -0.2383020935781884
|-20.61%
LayerK 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.08%
-0.07%
-5.56%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is LayerK? LayerK is a blockchain platform that provides a scalable, efficient, and secure environment for decentralized applications (dApps). This documentation provides an in-depth overview of the LayerK system architecture, functionalities, and how it integrates Arbitrum Nitro technology to enhance its performance. What is LayerK's Vision? LayerK firmly believes in a future where resource access is democratized. Every individual is an active protagonist of their technological destiny, and technology becomes a natural extension of LayerK's existence, enhancing LayerK's potential and connecting LayerK in ways previously unimaginable. A decentralized, sustainable, and fair global economy where everyone has the chance to achieve independence and participate in Web3 era. What is LayerK's Mission? To empower 100 million individuals worldwide in 5 years by leveraging the transformative potential of blockchain through LayerK's products and technologies. LayerK is committed to creating secure, autonomous, and interconnected solutions, making each person an active participant in the technological frontier, and weaving a network where the benefits of innovation are accessible to all. To empower individuals to take control of their applications by a decentralized, transparent, and secure platform. What is LayerK Token? LayerK is the native token of the LayerK ecosystem that provides users the access to the network’s services.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 LYK에서 AUD
A$1.45876299
|1 LYK에서 GBP
￡0.7339688
|1 LYK에서 EUR
€0.88993717
|1 LYK에서 USD
$0.917461
|1 LYK에서 MYR
RM4.09187606
|1 LYK에서 TRY
₺33.028596
|1 LYK에서 JPY
¥139.42654817
|1 LYK에서 RUB
₽88.64508182
|1 LYK에서 INR
₹80.35123438
|1 LYK에서 IDR
Rp15,040.34185584
|1 LYK에서 PHP
₱53.42375403
|1 LYK에서 EGP
￡E.46.13911369
|1 LYK에서 BRL
R$5.30292458
|1 LYK에서 CAD
C$1.31196923
|1 LYK에서 BDT
৳111.57243221
|1 LYK에서 NGN
₦1,377.5676915
|1 LYK에서 UAH
₴38.23977448
|1 LYK에서 VES
Bs55.04766
|1 LYK에서 PKR
Rs256.55879404
|1 LYK에서 KZT
₸466.8959029
|1 LYK에서 THB
฿31.25789627
|1 LYK에서 TWD
NT$30.12941924
|1 LYK에서 CHF
Fr0.83488951
|1 LYK에서 HKD
HK$7.14702119
|1 LYK에서 MAD
.د.م9.21130844