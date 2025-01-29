Lanceria 가격 (LANC)
오늘 Lanceria (LANC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. LANC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Lanceria 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 199.87 USD
- Lanceria의 당일 가격 변동 -2.48%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 LANC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LANC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Lanceria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Lanceria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Lanceria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Lanceria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.48%
|30일
|$ 0
|-11.88%
|60일
|$ 0
|-10.72%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Lanceria 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-2.48%
-4.96%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Lanceria is revolutionizing the freelancing industry with its groundbreaking next-gen platform, offering freelancers a seamless and feeless experience like never before. With its innovative approach, Lanceria aims to unlock the future of freelancing by providing a platform that empowers freelancers and maximizes their potential. As the second branch of this ambitious venture, Lanceria is excited to introduce Lanceria Games. This new platform will feature a multitude of cutting-edge WEB3 games, each designed to captivate and entertain users while utilizing the native token LANC as the in-game currency. Developed in-house and in partnership with renowned studios, these games will offer a unique and immersive gaming experience for players. The introduction of LANC as an in-game currency brings numerous benefits to gamers. It provides a decentralized and secure method of conducting transactions within the gaming ecosystem, enhancing user experience and eliminating the need for traditional payment gateways. Players can seamlessly earn, trade, and utilize LANC tokens across various games, unlocking new opportunities and enabling a thriving in-game economy. Lanceria's dedication to the freelancing community extends to Lanceria Games as well. The platform will provide freelancers with opportunities to contribute their skills and expertise to game development projects, expanding their professional horizons and opening up new avenues for collaboration within the gaming industry. With Lanceria Games, players can look forward to a diverse range of WEB3 games, including action-packed adventures, strategy simulations, multiplayer experiences, and much more. The platform will continually evolve, introducing new games and features to keep players engaged and entertained.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 LANC에서 AUD
A$--
|1 LANC에서 GBP
￡--
|1 LANC에서 EUR
€--
|1 LANC에서 USD
$--
|1 LANC에서 MYR
RM--
|1 LANC에서 TRY
₺--
|1 LANC에서 JPY
¥--
|1 LANC에서 RUB
₽--
|1 LANC에서 INR
₹--
|1 LANC에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 LANC에서 PHP
₱--
|1 LANC에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LANC에서 BRL
R$--
|1 LANC에서 CAD
C$--
|1 LANC에서 BDT
৳--
|1 LANC에서 NGN
₦--
|1 LANC에서 UAH
₴--
|1 LANC에서 VES
Bs--
|1 LANC에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 LANC에서 KZT
₸--
|1 LANC에서 THB
฿--
|1 LANC에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 LANC에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 LANC에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 LANC에서 MAD
.د.م--