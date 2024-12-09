LABEL AI 가격 (LBL)
오늘 LABEL AI (LBL)의 실시간 가격은 0.00293178 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.35M USD 입니다. LBL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LABEL AI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 390.14K USD
- LABEL AI의 당일 가격 변동 +2.45%
- 유통 공급량 1.14B USD
MEXC에서 LBL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LBL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LABEL AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 LABEL AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002854885.
지난 60일간 LABEL AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0004575432.
지난 90일간 LABEL AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.45%
|30일
|$ +0.0002854885
|+9.74%
|60일
|$ +0.0004575432
|+15.61%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
LABEL AI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.01%
+2.45%
+4.66%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
LABEL is an unparalleled NFT infrastructure built on top of Ethereum Network, powered by LBL utility and governance token with a unified goal to establish a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with the permissionless integration of IP rights. LABEL provides a decentralized P2P incubating platform to invest in world-class entertainment-education content through the DAO voting system to further allow contributors to claim profits through the NFT shareholding mechanism. The LABEL platform builds up an ecosystem that establishes a fair and decentralized incubating system, that purports to provide the content creators in the MOOC industry easier access to the investment, promotion and distribution of their IP rights, hence aims to improve an unfair profit structure that exists in the sphere, striving to prevent copyright infringement cases across the industry. The revolutionary funding access for the content creators and the investors presented in the P2P incubating system of the LABEL Foundation is an essential pillar that is bind to bring the next level of adoption to the NFTs, by allowing the diverse content creators to NFTize their IP rights to allow the investors to fund the prospective courses, that can become the most profitable and influential one in the LABEL’s platform. The capitalization on these IP rights can be accessed by the LBL Holders that will stake their tokens in the DAO governance mechanism in order to be able to vote on which course will get to register and get the financing in the LABEL’s ecosystem.
