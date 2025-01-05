Kozue 가격 (KOZUE)
오늘 Kozue (KOZUE)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 14.64K USD 입니다. KOZUE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Kozue 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 149.05 USD
- Kozue의 당일 가격 변동 -0.91%
- 유통 공급량 200.00M USD
MEXC에서 KOZUE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KOZUE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Kozue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Kozue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Kozue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Kozue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.91%
|30일
|$ 0
|-21.72%
|60일
|$ 0
|-6.68%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Kozue 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.12%
-0.91%
+9.38%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes. That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances. Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates. Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other. Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
