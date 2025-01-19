kotia 가격 (KOT)
오늘 kotia (KOT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00020108 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. KOT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 kotia 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 46.24 USD
- kotia의 당일 가격 변동 -4.10%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 KOT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KOT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 kotia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 kotia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000761208.
지난 60일간 kotia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000190767.
지난 90일간 kotia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00007031768782958366.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-4.10%
|30일
|$ +0.0000761208
|+37.86%
|60일
|$ +0.0000190767
|+9.49%
|90일
|$ +0.00007031768782958366
|+53.78%
kotia 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.11%
-4.10%
-7.61%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Kotia (KOT): A Blend of Speed and Security Kotia (KOT) stands at the forefront of innovation in the world of cryptocurrencies, offering a unique fusion of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanisms. This dynamic combination ensures both speed and security, making Kotia a standout player in the digital currency landscape. Key Features: 1. Swift Transactions: Kotia is engineered for speed, allowing users to experience rapid transaction processing. The integration of PoS enhances the efficiency of the network, ensuring quick and seamless transactions. 2. Robust Security: Security is paramount, and Kotia doesn't compromise. The incorporation of PoW adds an extra layer of protection to the network, making it resilient against potential threats and attacks. 3. Hybrid Consensus: By marrying PoS and PoW, Kotia strikes a delicate balance between energy efficiency (PoS) and network security (PoW), creating a well-rounded ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of its users. 4. User-Friendly Interface: Kotia prioritizes user experience, offering an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, Kotia provides a platform that is accessible to all. 5. Community-Driven Development: The Kotia community plays a pivotal role in shaping the coin's future. A transparent and collaborative development approach ensures that the community's input is considered, fostering a sense of ownership among its users. Embrace the future of digital finance with Kotia – where speed meets security, and innovation knows no bounds.
|1 KOT에서 AUD
A$0.0003237388
|1 KOT에서 GBP
￡0.0001648856
|1 KOT에서 EUR
€0.0001950476
|1 KOT에서 USD
$0.00020108
|1 KOT에서 MYR
RM0.00090486
|1 KOT에서 TRY
₺0.0071242644
|1 KOT에서 JPY
¥0.0314227716
|1 KOT에서 RUB
₽0.0206026568
|1 KOT에서 INR
₹0.0174095064
|1 KOT에서 IDR
Rp3.2963929152
|1 KOT에서 PHP
₱0.011773234
|1 KOT에서 EGP
￡E.0.0100982376
|1 KOT에서 BRL
R$0.001226588
|1 KOT에서 CAD
C$0.0002895552
|1 KOT에서 BDT
৳0.02443122
|1 KOT에서 NGN
₦0.3132082404
|1 KOT에서 UAH
₴0.0084674788
|1 KOT에서 VES
Bs0.01085832
|1 KOT에서 PKR
Rs0.0560570824
|1 KOT에서 KZT
₸0.1067292424
|1 KOT에서 THB
฿0.0069151412
|1 KOT에서 TWD
NT$0.0066135212
|1 KOT에서 CHF
Fr0.0001829828
|1 KOT에서 HKD
HK$0.0015644024
|1 KOT에서 MAD
.د.م0.0020188432