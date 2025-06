KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) 정보

About KoKoK

In the wild world of crypto, KoKoK refuses to flee from risk. Once a struggling investor, it found its conviction and never looked back. Through crashes, liquidations, and endless FUD, KoKoK firmly held on the ground never backing down, never giving up. Losses came and went, but belief never faded.

Because in crypto, only the “unkillable” make it and KoKoK ain't going anywhere

Tough, unkillable, never backing down. Hit me with whatever, I’m still standing. Now it’s my turn to take over!