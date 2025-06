KOBAN (KOBAN) 정보

What is KOBAN? KOBAN ($KOBAN) is a utility token legally issued by WAGMI, designed for use within the Lucky Kat gaming ecosystem and the Takibi Protocol – a full-stack Web3 gaming infrastructure designed to simplify blockchain integration for game developers. KOBAN is used for in-game transactions, staking, cross-game asset transfers, and rewards across multiple titles developed by Lucky Kat Studios, such as Panzerdogs and Cosmocadia. The token also supports functionality across games built on the Takibi Protocol, a developer-friendly platform that allows seamless onboarding of Web2 games into Web3 environments. With support for NFTs, dynamic game assets, and a multi-chain roadmap, KOBAN aims to create a shared token economy for blockchain-based games.