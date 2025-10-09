KlimaDAO (KLIMA) 토크노믹스
KlimaDAO (KLIMA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 KlimaDAO (KLIMA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
KlimaDAO (KLIMA) 정보
What Is KlimaDAO? KlimaDAO is building the infrastructure for a transparent, neutral, and public Digital Carbon Market to accelerate climate finance on a global scale.
In 2022, KlimaDAO traded over $4 billion worth of carbon credit trade while growing treasury assets to over $100 million.
Who uses KlimaDAO? As the base layer infrastructure for the Digital Carbon Market, KlimaDAO powers platforms such as Carbonmark, the universal carbon market, and works with organizations such as Polygon, Circle, and the Liechtenstein Bankers Association to help organizations such as airlines, auto companies, banks, Web3 projects, and individuals such as Mark Cuban to meet their sustainability goals.
A brief history of KlimaDAO KlimaDAO was founded in 2021 by a group of individuals from three competing organizations who had been working to solve market failures in the traditional Voluntary Carbon Market. These founding Core contributors aimed to unite their diverse experience – in carbon markets, technology, and business strategy and execution – as part of a single mission, in order to solve bottlenecks in scaling climate finance globally.
KlimaDAO has since grown to assemble the talents of over 50 contributors, and over 100,000 KLIMA token holders.
In 2022 KlimaDAO launched its carbon retirement aggregator, enabling individuals and organizations to permissionlessly offset their carbon footprints. One of its landmark early users was the Polygon Network, which used KlimaDAO’s infrastructure to retire over 100,000 digital carbon credits to go carbon neutral. Brands such as Instagram, Nike, and Bentley chose to build with Polygon due to its leadership in sustainability.
In March 2023 Carbonmark launched as the go-to platform for acquiring, trading, and retiring digital carbon. Carbonmark offers a seamless ‘Web 2.5’ user experience, enabling institutional access to tens of millions of carbon credits, and to KlimaDAO’s digital carbon infrastructure, without additional fees.
KlimaDAO (KLIMA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
KlimaDAO (KLIMA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 KLIMA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
KLIMA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 KLIMA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, KLIMA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
KLIMA 가격 예측
KLIMA 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? KLIMA 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.