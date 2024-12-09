Kizuna 가격 (KIZUNA)
오늘 Kizuna (KIZUNA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 16.94M USD 입니다. KIZUNA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Kizuna 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 219.19K USD
- Kizuna의 당일 가격 변동 -5.84%
- 유통 공급량 962.16T USD
MEXC에서 KIZUNA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KIZUNA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Kizuna에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Kizuna에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Kizuna에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Kizuna에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-5.84%
|30일
|$ 0
|+4.94%
|60일
|$ 0
|+32.80%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Kizuna 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.19%
-5.84%
-9.85%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
At the heart of the crypto revolution lies the essence of Kizuna. Embracing deep-rooted connections, mutual respect, and unwavering trust, the Kizuna spirit fosters a collaborative and supportive community where every member thrives. Together, we’re more than just a network of transactions; we’re a tapestry of relationships, building a brighter future on the foundations of the past. As a holder of the Kizuna token, you are part of something extraordinary - a decentralized and autonomous perpetual community built upon the principles of unity, self-actualization, and collective self-accountability. At its heart lies the idea of Kizuna, the powerful bond that connects us all, just like the thread that weaves together the feathers of the crane. Our vision is simple yet profound: to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds and unite them under a common goal – the pursuit of shared prosperity and success. We reject hierarchies and centralized control, instead choosing to empower each member to become a vital part of our growing community. To achieve this, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to decentralization and autonomy. Each holder has a crucial role to play in shaping the future of Kizuna. Whether it's contributing your skills, sharing knowledge, or simply lending your voice to discussions, every action counts towards strengthening our bond and propelling us forward. As we embark on this journey, let us remember the wisdom of our predecessors, especially Ryoshi, who demonstrated how community building can thrive without a single leader or central authority. By upholding values such as mutual support, personal responsibility, and continuous improvement, we ensure that Kizuna remains sustainable and resilient. Kizuna forever!
