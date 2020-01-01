KittyMineCoin (KMC) 토크노믹스
Just like Bitcoin, $KMC is a layer-1 digital currency but has been implemented through a shared chat log common in many modern video games. $KMC simply uses a syntax specific to the Minecraft chat log for retrieving transactions and blocks that players hash.
Implementation of this system in other games is very easy. As KMCoin runs currently, it consumes only 1Mb of RAM, generating trivial energy cost. The program itself is only half a megabyte and can run endlessly on any PC capable of running Java 8 and Minecraft for 146 years, given it can store 1Tb of information on the drive after this 146 year period.
It has been designed so players may utilize a new method that packs away the ledger before the file becomes too large, for a fast sync time. The base algorithm itself generates a consensus hash from all of the core mechanisms that store the information and keep the sync time fast. For example, once one million players have been added to an in-game layer-1, KMCoin driven ledger, the max download size for a sync between blocks (30sec) would be roughly 330Mb, yielding a fast sync time. Furthermore, players do not have to download the entire ledger, as the previous information is sufficient for encompassing the immutability of the entire chain.
KMCoin is a new approach to creating in-game wealth at the discretion of a community opposed to a central operator. The system ensures all players own their private information and does not break any game End User License Agreements. It is robust, fast and portable to other games with a chat log, given a syntax for retrieving blocks within this log is possible.It's the first ever utilizable blockchain in a video where you get rewarded by the ability to mine tokens by completing tasks in a videogame.
KittyMineCoin (KMC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 KMC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
KMC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 KMC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, KMC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
