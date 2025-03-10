KittyMineCoin 가격 (KMC)
오늘 KittyMineCoin (KMC)의 실시간 가격은 0.00009178 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 90.73K USD 입니다. KMC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 KittyMineCoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 29.63K USD
- KittyMineCoin의 당일 가격 변동 -12.25%
- 유통 공급량 988.64M USD
MEXC에서 KMC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KMC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 KittyMineCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 KittyMineCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 KittyMineCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 KittyMineCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-12.25%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
KittyMineCoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.79%
-12.25%
-85.66%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Just like Bitcoin, $KMC is a layer-1 digital currency but has been implemented through a shared chat log common in many modern video games. $KMC simply uses a syntax specific to the Minecraft chat log for retrieving transactions and blocks that players hash. Implementation of this system in other games is very easy. As KMCoin runs currently, it consumes only 1Mb of RAM, generating trivial energy cost. The program itself is only half a megabyte and can run endlessly on any PC capable of running Java 8 and Minecraft for 146 years, given it can store 1Tb of information on the drive after this 146 year period. It has been designed so players may utilize a new method that packs away the ledger before the file becomes too large, for a fast sync time. The base algorithm itself generates a consensus hash from all of the core mechanisms that store the information and keep the sync time fast. For example, once one million players have been added to an in-game layer-1, KMCoin driven ledger, the max download size for a sync between blocks (30sec) would be roughly 330Mb, yielding a fast sync time. Furthermore, players do not have to download the entire ledger, as the previous information is sufficient for encompassing the immutability of the entire chain. KMCoin is a new approach to creating in-game wealth at the discretion of a community opposed to a central operator. The system ensures all players own their private information and does not break any game End User License Agreements. It is robust, fast and portable to other games with a chat log, given a syntax for retrieving blocks within this log is possible.It's the first ever utilizable blockchain in a video where you get rewarded by the ability to mine tokens by completing tasks in a videogame.
