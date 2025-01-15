KIRO 가격 (KIRO)
오늘 KIRO (KIRO)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. KIRO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 KIRO 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 16.33 USD
- KIRO의 당일 가격 변동 -12.58%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 KIRO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KIRO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 KIRO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000137225830662455.
지난 30일간 KIRO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 KIRO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 KIRO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000137225830662455
|-12.58%
|30일
|$ 0
|-12.71%
|60일
|$ 0
|-5.29%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
KIRO 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.13%
-12.58%
-18.05%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Kirobo has developed a new critical infrastructure that aims to make the development of Web3 solutions more streamlined, cost-effective, and democratized. Future Conditional Transactions (FCT) is a new on-chain mini-scripting language at the transaction level for general-purpose feature development use cases. Simple FCTs can be created by utilizing the drop-and-drag UI. While more complex operations can be created with the SDK. it's a new way to interact with and build on the blockchain, providing developers with a new and innovative tool. Before FCTs, developers would only have two options when it came to the development and upgrading of DeFi protocols…namely Smart Contracts or Bots. Smart Contracts are costly, time-consuming, and expensive. They are also highly inflexible as, once deployed, they cannot be upgraded. Bots are flexible, but they are not secure. Developers lack a tool that is flexible, easy, and secure. FCTs are secure, flexible, upgradable, and thus scalable, adding to the developer's web3 toolbox. An FCT is an on-chain scripting language with built-in IFTTT logic that can be coded in any Web2 language. Starting with the visual builder, which utilizes a drop-and-drag UI, developers will be able to create products and services that are able to utilize currently deployed products such as Aave or Uniswap. Creating DeFi legos that can operate based on future conditions or execute immediately. Additionally, developers have access to the FCT SDK to develop any DeFi product that they can imagine without the need to know solidity or how to code a smart contract. Currently, FCTs operate on Ethereum. The roadmap envisages adding additional blockchains in the future.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 KIRO에서 AUD
A$--
|1 KIRO에서 GBP
￡--
|1 KIRO에서 EUR
€--
|1 KIRO에서 USD
$--
|1 KIRO에서 MYR
RM--
|1 KIRO에서 TRY
₺--
|1 KIRO에서 JPY
¥--
|1 KIRO에서 RUB
₽--
|1 KIRO에서 INR
₹--
|1 KIRO에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 KIRO에서 PHP
₱--
|1 KIRO에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 KIRO에서 BRL
R$--
|1 KIRO에서 CAD
C$--
|1 KIRO에서 BDT
৳--
|1 KIRO에서 NGN
₦--
|1 KIRO에서 UAH
₴--
|1 KIRO에서 VES
Bs--
|1 KIRO에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 KIRO에서 KZT
₸--
|1 KIRO에서 THB
฿--
|1 KIRO에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 KIRO에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 KIRO에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 KIRO에서 MAD
.د.م--