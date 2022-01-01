Kingdom Karnage (KKT) 토크노믹스
Kingdom Karnage (KKT) 정보
"What is Kingdom Karnage?
Kingdom Karnage is an Animated Combat NFT Trading Card Game on Enjin’s JumpNet network. Kingdom Karnage is currently playable cross platform from Browser, Google Play, Steam and soon will be supported on iOS. Simple to play, hard to master. Kingdom Karnage equips you with an army of up to 30 cards, and challenges you to deplete the health of the enemy hero before his army is able to defeat yours! Characters and Equipment are not just virtual assets, they are also NFT’s, powered and infused with Enjin Coin. Players can trade the NFTs on the Enjin Jumpnet Blockchain and in future our in-game auction house. The $KKT token is a native currency used for Our in-game auction house Item Rentals Entry to King of Karnage mode Catacomb Key rentals Tournament entry and/or prizes Monthly PvP league prizes Locking in Mida’s vault - Unlock voting rights and an exclusive character. Securing a discount in the Kingdom Karnage shop. A Unique Play & Earn Gaming Experience Kingdom Karnage delivers a rewarding and enriching experience whatever your budget. Players can start to play&earn completely free, with the game’s Campaign supplying you with a free deck with which to start your journey. There’s always something going on at Kingdom Karnage. For free you can partake in: Seasonal events, including exclusive characters. Weekend mini events EVERY weekend. Bounty targets offering card packs at the start of each week. Personal weekly PvP targets rewarding NFT characters. Monthly PvP leagues rewarding $KKT prizes. One of our Monthly PvP leagues is a balanced mode. Both players are given a pre-set deck ensuring only skill separates you from your opponent in your battle to secure $KKT prizes. For those with established decks higher $KKT prizes await in our standard PvP mode. Those who do have funds to spend will find interesting and unique opportunities including our Midas $KKT vault, Dynamic Cards & Catacombs Keys.
Midas Vault: Lock your precious $KKT in our Midas Vault to receive unique perks and opportunities: Vote each month in our governance polls to receive $KKT rewards Receive Midas himself as a playable character who levels faster the more $KKT you have locked in his vault. Access exclusive item sales not available elsewhere. Dynamic Characters: Characters that go on sale as common cards, but scale all the way up to legendary cards as players join the game. A new Dynamic is added with each race & the Elves are set to be added to Kingdom Karnage in 2022. Catacomb Keys: Catacombs is the top dungeon of Kingdom Karnage, with exclusive loots and high drop rates. Each key can only be used once daily and only 1000 Catacombs Keys exist. Key owners can currently choose to use that daily use to: Use the key themselves Rent the key to another player Pay another player a $KKT fee to run the dungeon for them, securing them a game loot. We also have a lively and committed community that you can find on both Telegram and Discord. You’ll even find the odd event held there, with regular quizzes and even giveaways!
We hope you’ve convinced you that Kingdom Karnage offers an exclusive experience whatever your budget, find some useful links below & we hope to see you in-game soon!"
Kingdom Karnage (KKT) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Kingdom Karnage (KKT)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Kingdom Karnage (KKT) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Kingdom Karnage (KKT) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 KKT 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
KKT 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 KKT의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, KKT 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
KKT 가격 예측
KKT 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? KKT 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.