Kingdom Karnage 가격 (KKT)
오늘 Kingdom Karnage (KKT)의 실시간 가격은 0.0010687 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. KKT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Kingdom Karnage 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 304.42 USD
- Kingdom Karnage의 당일 가격 변동 +1.27%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 KKT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KKT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Kingdom Karnage에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Kingdom Karnage에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0013479851.
지난 60일간 Kingdom Karnage에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0013512991.
지난 90일간 Kingdom Karnage에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0006268125183056938.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.27%
|30일
|$ +0.0013479851
|+126.13%
|60일
|$ +0.0013512991
|+126.44%
|90일
|$ +0.0006268125183056938
|+141.85%
Kingdom Karnage 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.65%
+1.27%
+12.86%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"What is Kingdom Karnage? Kingdom Karnage is an Animated Combat NFT Trading Card Game on Enjin’s JumpNet network. Kingdom Karnage is currently playable cross platform from Browser, Google Play, Steam and soon will be supported on iOS. Simple to play, hard to master. Kingdom Karnage equips you with an army of up to 30 cards, and challenges you to deplete the health of the enemy hero before his army is able to defeat yours! Characters and Equipment are not just virtual assets, they are also NFT’s, powered and infused with Enjin Coin. Players can trade the NFTs on the Enjin Jumpnet Blockchain and in future our in-game auction house. The $KKT token is a native currency used for Our in-game auction house Item Rentals Entry to King of Karnage mode Catacomb Key rentals Tournament entry and/or prizes Monthly PvP league prizes Locking in Mida’s vault - Unlock voting rights and an exclusive character. Securing a discount in the Kingdom Karnage shop. A Unique Play & Earn Gaming Experience Kingdom Karnage delivers a rewarding and enriching experience whatever your budget. Players can start to play&earn completely free, with the game’s Campaign supplying you with a free deck with which to start your journey. There’s always something going on at Kingdom Karnage. For free you can partake in: Seasonal events, including exclusive characters. Weekend mini events EVERY weekend. Bounty targets offering card packs at the start of each week. Personal weekly PvP targets rewarding NFT characters. Monthly PvP leagues rewarding $KKT prizes. One of our Monthly PvP leagues is a balanced mode. Both players are given a pre-set deck ensuring only skill separates you from your opponent in your battle to secure $KKT prizes. For those with established decks higher $KKT prizes await in our standard PvP mode. Those who do have funds to spend will find interesting and unique opportunities including our Midas $KKT vault, Dynamic Cards & Catacombs Keys. Midas Vault: Lock your precious $KKT in our Midas Vault to receive unique perks and opportunities: Vote each month in our governance polls to receive $KKT rewards Receive Midas himself as a playable character who levels faster the more $KKT you have locked in his vault. Access exclusive item sales not available elsewhere. Dynamic Characters: Characters that go on sale as common cards, but scale all the way up to legendary cards as players join the game. A new Dynamic is added with each race & the Elves are set to be added to Kingdom Karnage in 2022. Catacomb Keys: Catacombs is the top dungeon of Kingdom Karnage, with exclusive loots and high drop rates. Each key can only be used once daily and only 1000 Catacombs Keys exist. Key owners can currently choose to use that daily use to: Use the key themselves Rent the key to another player Pay another player a $KKT fee to run the dungeon for them, securing them a game loot. We also have a lively and committed community that you can find on both Telegram and Discord. You’ll even find the odd event held there, with regular quizzes and even giveaways! We hope you’ve convinced you that Kingdom Karnage offers an exclusive experience whatever your budget, find some useful links below & we hope to see you in-game soon!"
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 KKT에서 AUD
A$0.001688546
|1 KKT에서 GBP
￡0.00085496
|1 KKT에서 EUR
€0.001015265
|1 KKT에서 USD
$0.0010687
|1 KKT에서 MYR
RM0.004670219
|1 KKT에서 TRY
₺0.038088468
|1 KKT에서 JPY
¥0.166749261
|1 KKT에서 RUB
₽0.104422677
|1 KKT에서 INR
₹0.092100566
|1 KKT에서 IDR
Rp17.237094361
|1 KKT에서 PHP
₱0.062251775
|1 KKT에서 EGP
￡E.0.053734236
|1 KKT에서 BRL
R$0.006316017
|1 KKT에서 CAD
C$0.001528241
|1 KKT에서 BDT
৳0.130082164
|1 KKT에서 NGN
₦1.664639181
|1 KKT에서 UAH
₴0.044799904
|1 KKT에서 VES
Bs0.0598472
|1 KKT에서 PKR
Rs0.297269592
|1 KKT에서 KZT
₸0.552582022
|1 KKT에서 THB
฿0.035865572
|1 KKT에서 TWD
NT$0.034989238
|1 KKT에서 CHF
Fr0.00096183
|1 KKT에서 HKD
HK$0.008314486
|1 KKT에서 MAD
.د.م0.010644252