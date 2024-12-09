Kinesis Silver 가격 (KAG)
오늘 Kinesis Silver (KAG)의 실시간 가격은 31.48 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 118.63M USD 입니다. KAG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Kinesis Silver 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 36.08K USD
- Kinesis Silver의 당일 가격 변동 +1.40%
- 유통 공급량 3.77M USD
MEXC에서 KAG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KAG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Kinesis Silver에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.433221.
지난 30일간 Kinesis Silver에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1595658240.
지난 60일간 Kinesis Silver에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.8453765120.
지난 90일간 Kinesis Silver에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +2.914502334234832.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.433221
|+1.40%
|30일
|$ -0.1595658240
|-0.50%
|60일
|$ +0.8453765120
|+2.69%
|90일
|$ +2.914502334234832
|+10.20%
Kinesis Silver 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.13%
+1.40%
+3.59%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Kinesis silver (KAG)? Kinesis silver (KAG) is a silver-backed cryptocurrency, launched by Kinesis - a global trading and digital asset utility platform. Each Kinesis silver (KAG) token is backed by 1 ounce of investment-grade silver bullion, securely stored in Kinesis’ fully insured, audited vaults. The mission behind KAG is to reintroduce physical silver backing to money and provide the global community with a stable store of value. Kinesis silver (KAG) has the everyday utility of a fiat currency; the borderless efficiency of a cryptocurrency, and none of the inherent volatility. KAG enables physical silver bullion to be instantly purchased, traded, spent and sent anywhere in the world, bringing real-world access, value, and utility to physical precious metals. A true stablecoin, KAG allows crypto traders to easily exit volatile markets and enter into the enduring value of physical silver, while earning a monthly yield. What makes KAG unique? In an economic first, KAG holders earned the first debt-free yield on precious metals. All KAG holders receive a passive yield - paid monthly in KAG - simply for holding their metals on the Kinesis platform. The yield is calculated from a 15% share of Kinesis’ global transaction fee revenue which is shared with users who store their silver on the platform. Unlike other silver tokens, KAG can be instantly spent with the Kinesis Virtual Card, worldwide. Accessible via mobile device, the virtual card lets people everywhere instantly convert their KAG holdings into local currency at the point of sale, anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Through digitalising physical gold in the form of KAG, Kinesis has successfully reintroduced silver as a currency. Can I redeem my silver? Every single ounce of silver underpinning KAG is available for redemption, at the click of a button. While other silver-backed cryptos offer redemption, they often set very high minimum withdrawal limits, making redemption unfeasible for everyday investors.
