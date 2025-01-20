Keko 가격 (KEKO)
오늘 Keko (KEKO)의 실시간 가격은 0.00123118 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. KEKO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Keko 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 650.13 USD
- Keko의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 KEKO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KEKO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Keko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Keko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000420891.
지난 60일간 Keko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002830832.
지난 90일간 Keko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0000420891
|-3.41%
|60일
|$ -0.0002830832
|-22.99%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Keko 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Kekobank is a parody of the traditional financial system and institutions performed through crypto-native initiatives that use the token $KEKO as the common thread. “Kekobank is crypto’s first legacy financial institution”. Kekobank brings the speed, transparency, accountability and reliability of banks, public organizations and regulators to crypto. Kekobank manages KEKO, the token that unites the community of people who feel true love and respect for traditional financial institutions. What makes your project unique? Kekobank experiments with humorous performances using DeFi techniques and primitives, like mints, burns or swaps, and crypto's tools like Telegram, Twitter, using the traditional banking mannerisms as a common thread. History of your project. KEKO was born on Counterparty, in the Bitcoin ecosystem It was a token embraced especially by Rarepepe collectors, who collected and gave KEKOs a use. One year later, the collection migrated to Ethereumas an ERC1155, preserving the original nature of KEKO as an NFT and becoming the center of Kekobank. Eventually, the ERC1155 proved too inflexible for Kekobank’s purchase, Kekobank launched the ERC20. Now the ERC-1155 version of KEKO serves as the reserve asset for the cash, ERC-20 version. What’s next for your project? $KEKO is Kekobank’s main currency and it is at the center of Kekobank’s actions. Kekobank has a roadmap of initiatives that leverage the features of DeFi to create entertaining experiences around $KEKO and KEKO. What can your token be used for? $KEKO is the community token of the Kekobank project. It can also be used to make purchases on Manifold
