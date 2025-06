Kekius Maximus (KM) 정보

Kekius Maximus is a memecoin that was launched prior to Elon Musk changing his X profile to "Kekius Maximus" alongside an image of Pepe the Frog in golden armor. It holds the distinction of being the first on-chain contract for this memecoin, embodying the spirit of meme culture within cryptocurrency. Inspired by the internet's fondness for Pepe, the project seeks to fuse humor, satire, and a sense of community in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, highlighting how memes can influence digital economies.