KEI Finance 가격 (KEI)
오늘 KEI Finance (KEI)의 실시간 가격은 0.01768973 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. KEI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 KEI Finance 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.54 USD
- KEI Finance의 당일 가격 변동 +0.48%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 KEI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KEI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 KEI Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 KEI Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0024399479.
지난 60일간 KEI Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0043521175.
지난 90일간 KEI Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.001891151077210014.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.48%
|30일
|$ -0.0024399479
|-13.79%
|60일
|$ -0.0043521175
|-24.60%
|90일
|$ -0.001891151077210014
|-9.65%
KEI Finance 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.40%
+0.48%
-5.86%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
### What is Kei Finance? Kei Finance is a DeFi protocol, built on the principles of decentralisation, transparency, and innovation. Its primary focus is to provide advanced technology and services to the DeFi ecosystem, ensuring a seamless user experience, and unlocking the full potential of decentralised finance. ### What makes your Kei Finance unique? Kei Finance has many unique features built inside the protocol. One such feature is the concept of a "Minimum Total Supply," which ensures that the protocol only mints the exact amount of tokens required to launch. This approach allows the protocol to manage supply in a way that promotes stable growth over time. Additionally, Kei Finance boasts a treasury-backed floor price, which ensures that if the token price ever falls below a certain point, the treasury will automatically buy tokens back to maintain the price above a certain threshold. Kei Finance also offers a distinctive reward distribution mechanism that powers the growth of the protocol. This process sends rewards to different parts of the protocol, such as stakers, administrators and affiliates. It also uses these rewards for debt repayment, to increase liquidity and raise the floor price. Furthermore, Kei Finance has an inbuilt affiliate system, allowing anyone to earn rewards on the blockchain simply by bringing customers to the platform. In terms of staking, Kei Finance offers a range of unique features. The first is staking NFTs, which provide real-time statistics on stake progress and can be traded on opensea and transferred freely. The second is the ability to combine auto-compounding and reward multiplier mechanisms, providing users with an easy way to maximize their returns on their staked assets. ### History of Kei Finance. Kei Finance has been in development since the beginning of 2022, during which time the contracts have undergone a comprehensive testing and simulation process to ensure the protocol delivers on its promises. The team behind Kei Finance recognized the limitations of traditional DeFi applications and services, and created a platform that aims to lead the charge in smart contract and blockchain technology. They achieve this through the innovative architecture and design of the system itself, which addresses the pain points that users face when interacting with other DeFi protocols. By creating a new standard in DeFi, Kei Finance is setting itself up for success as a platform that prioritizes innovation, reliability, and user experience. ### What’s next for Kei Finance? Kei Finance has an exciting roadmap ahead, with plans to roll out a range of cutting-edge technologies that will seamlessly integrate into its existing protocol and reward distribution mechanisms. Among these plans are the creation of decentralized borrowing and lending services, as well as automated asset management systems that provide users with greater control and flexibility. In addition, Kei Finance is exploring secure payment transfer systems, which will further enhance the user experience and make it even easier to pay for services on the blockchain. ### What can KEI be used for? The KEI token serves as the backbone of the protocol and its various services. All distribution mechanisms within the protocol run on the power of the KEI token, and this will continue to be the case for future services. Additionally, the KEI token can be staked within the protocol to create sKEI tokens, which grant the ability to participate in governance proposals through voting. In short, the KEI token has a dual purpose, powering the protocol and enabling community participation in its development.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 KEI에서 AUD
A$0.0284804653
|1 KEI에서 GBP
￡0.0143286813
|1 KEI에서 EUR
€0.0171590381
|1 KEI에서 USD
$0.01768973
|1 KEI에서 MYR
RM0.079603785
|1 KEI에서 TRY
₺0.627985415
|1 KEI에서 JPY
¥2.793208367
|1 KEI에서 RUB
₽1.8041755627
|1 KEI에서 INR
₹1.5317537207
|1 KEI에서 IDR
Rp289.9955273712
|1 KEI에서 PHP
₱1.038387151
|1 KEI에서 EGP
￡E.0.8924468785
|1 KEI에서 BRL
R$0.1070228665
|1 KEI에서 CAD
C$0.0252963139
|1 KEI에서 BDT
৳2.1397497408
|1 KEI에서 NGN
₦27.3833482454
|1 KEI에서 UAH
₴0.7443838384
|1 KEI에서 VES
Bs0.93755569
|1 KEI에서 PKR
Rs4.9069542047
|1 KEI에서 KZT
₸9.3398236454
|1 KEI에서 THB
฿0.6150719121
|1 KEI에서 TWD
NT$0.5839379873
|1 KEI에서 CHF
Fr0.0160976543
|1 KEI에서 HKD
HK$0.1376260994
|1 KEI에서 MAD
.د.م0.1770741973