KARASOU(INTELLIQUE)이란?

ntellique AI emerges as a beacon of innovation in the realm of utility projects within the crypto sphere. Unlike the run of the mill projects that saturate the market with copy and paste solutions; Intellique AI boasts 19 unique utilities each designed to address pressing needs and carve a distinct niche in the ever evolving landscape of cryptocurrency. Before delving into the intricacies of its utilities, it is imperative to highlight Intellique AI's commitment to transparency and authenticity. This project fundamentally has a fair launch ethos, with the founder investing personal funds to eliminate selling pressure at launch. Moreover, the team behind Intellique AI is fully doxxed, ensuring accountability and trustworthiness. Intellique AI sets a gold standard for integrity in the crypto community with audit and KYC done with SolidProof. At the forefront of Intellique AI's offerings is a Telegram bot, already in operation prior to the token launch. This innovative bot tackles a significant issue faced by crypto enthusiasts; identifying the original source (OG) amidst a sea of copycats. Leveraging advanced algorithms, the bot scours Telegram groups, providing users with insights on the chronological creation of groups bearing the same name. By ranking groups based on their inception date, the bot empowers users to distinguish genuine entities from imitations.

MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!

KARASOU (INTELLIQUE) 리소스 백서 공식 웹사이트