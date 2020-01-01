KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) 토크노믹스
Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution
With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024.
VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN.
However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 KAGE NETWORK (KAGE)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 KAGE 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
KAGE 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 KAGE의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, KAGE 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.