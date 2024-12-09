KAGE NETWORK 가격 (KAGE)
오늘 KAGE NETWORK (KAGE)의 실시간 가격은 0.01807814 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.80M USD 입니다. KAGE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 KAGE NETWORK 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 18.54K USD
- KAGE NETWORK의 당일 가격 변동 -12.22%
- 유통 공급량 100.00M USD
MEXC에서 KAGE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KAGE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 KAGE NETWORK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00251675858344468.
지난 30일간 KAGE NETWORK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0102334185.
지난 60일간 KAGE NETWORK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0131288152.
지난 90일간 KAGE NETWORK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00251675858344468
|-12.22%
|30일
|$ -0.0102334185
|-56.60%
|60일
|$ +0.0131288152
|+72.62%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
KAGE NETWORK 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+2.12%
-12.22%
-46.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024. VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN. However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.
