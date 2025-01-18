Kabosu 가격 ($KABOSU)
오늘 Kabosu ($KABOSU)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $KABOSU에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Kabosu 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 37.56 USD
- Kabosu의 당일 가격 변동 +2.29%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $KABOSU에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $KABOSU 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Kabosu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Kabosu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Kabosu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Kabosu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.29%
|30일
|$ 0
|-1.09%
|60일
|$ 0
|-25.20%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Kabosu 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+2.29%
+14.79%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Kabosu Token pays tribute to the remarkable legacy of a female Shiba Inu, who became the beloved face of the iconic Doge meme. Born on November 2nd, 2005, this Shiba Inu, affectionately named Kabosu, entered the world and captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Rescued by Atsuko Sato in 2008 from a Japanese shelter, Kabosu's story is one of resilience and hope. At a time when her fate hung uncertain, Atsuko Sato provided a new lease on life for this lovable canine, cementing a bond that would soon transcend boundaries, sparking a global phenomenon. The name 'Kabosu' was chosen to honor her distinct round face, reminiscent of the kabosu fruit, and it stands as a testament to her resilience in overcoming adversity. The Kabosu Token project seeks to celebrate the essence and spirit of Kabosu. It aims to channel her legacy of resilience and hope into a crypto project that embodies the values of community, compassion, and inclusivity. Our mission: Honoring Kabosu's Legacy: The Kabosu Token project aims to honor the story of Kabosu, recognizing her as a symbol of resilience and the power of second chances. Community-Driven: With a strong emphasis on community involvement, the project seeks to build a vibrant and supportive community that shares Kabosu's values. Charitable Initiatives: Inspired by Kabosu's story, the project is dedicated to supporting animal welfare causes and shelters, advocating for the well-being of animals worldwide. Innovation and Technology: Leveraging the advancements in blockchain technology, Kabosu Token aims to create a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform for enthusiasts and investors. Kabosu Token is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a movement rooted in compassion and empowerment. Join us in commemorating Kabosu's journey, honoring her spirit, and contributing to a cause that reflects her resilience and the unwavering love for our furry friends.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 $KABOSU에서 AUD
A$--
|1 $KABOSU에서 GBP
￡--
|1 $KABOSU에서 EUR
€--
|1 $KABOSU에서 USD
$--
|1 $KABOSU에서 MYR
RM--
|1 $KABOSU에서 TRY
₺--
|1 $KABOSU에서 JPY
¥--
|1 $KABOSU에서 RUB
₽--
|1 $KABOSU에서 INR
₹--
|1 $KABOSU에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 $KABOSU에서 PHP
₱--
|1 $KABOSU에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $KABOSU에서 BRL
R$--
|1 $KABOSU에서 CAD
C$--
|1 $KABOSU에서 BDT
৳--
|1 $KABOSU에서 NGN
₦--
|1 $KABOSU에서 UAH
₴--
|1 $KABOSU에서 VES
Bs--
|1 $KABOSU에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 $KABOSU에서 KZT
₸--
|1 $KABOSU에서 THB
฿--
|1 $KABOSU에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 $KABOSU에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 $KABOSU에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 $KABOSU에서 MAD
.د.م--