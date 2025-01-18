Justus 가격 (JTT)
오늘 Justus (JTT)의 실시간 가격은 0.01455252 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. JTT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Justus 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.63 USD
- Justus의 당일 가격 변동 +1.65%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 JTT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 JTT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Justus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00023587.
지난 30일간 Justus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0009141703.
지난 60일간 Justus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0007172034.
지난 90일간 Justus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00114920484973798.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00023587
|+1.65%
|30일
|$ +0.0009141703
|+6.28%
|60일
|$ +0.0007172034
|+4.93%
|90일
|$ +0.00114920484973798
|+8.57%
Justus 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+1.65%
+6.07%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Justus is a community driven token that aims to redefine decentralized finance with transparency and sustainable passive income coming from Crypto trading or Real-world business and utilities What makes your project unique? Justus Token is more than just a cryptocurrency: it is a movement to bring justice, honesty, transparency, and sustainable utility development to the forefront of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. By establishing an ecosystem that prioritizes the values and needs of its community, Justus Token aspires to inspire positive change and become a symbol of trust and reliability within the crypto industry. Together we embark on this promising journey towards a fairer, more equitable future on the Binance Smart Chain. Our core team values come from the Justus (Latin word) name and are centered on Justice, Honesty and Transparency as a community driven token Core team was formed from the community; 100% fiscal transparency (eg: all treasury expenses are reported); Aims to bring sustainable passive income coming from Crypto trading or Real-world business and utilities History of your project. Justus is a new token formed from the community of SGO token (CA: 0X9321BC6185ADC9B9CB503CC211E17CB311C3FA95), after its previous owner abandoned the community. Due to this, the community formed a new Discord and core team to migrate SGO to an entirely new token CA, named Justus Token. All the SGO trading will be permanently ceased after the migration to Justus. What’s next for your project? There are various registered goals on our Roadmap, some of them includes: Passive income utilities, CEX listing and real-world utilities. Check out the Justus website for more infos: https://justustoken.com/ What can your token be used for? Justus is a BEP-20 token freely trade-able on BSC with future passive income utilities.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 JTT에서 AUD
A$0.0234295572
|1 JTT에서 GBP
￡0.0119330664
|1 JTT에서 EUR
€0.0141159444
|1 JTT에서 USD
$0.01455252
|1 JTT에서 MYR
RM0.06548634
|1 JTT에서 TRY
₺0.5155957836
|1 JTT에서 JPY
¥2.2741223004
|1 JTT에서 RUB
₽1.4914877748
|1 JTT에서 INR
₹1.2599571816
|1 JTT에서 IDR
Rp238.5658634688
|1 JTT에서 PHP
₱0.852050046
|1 JTT에서 EGP
￡E.0.733447008
|1 JTT에서 BRL
R$0.088770372
|1 JTT에서 CAD
C$0.0209556288
|1 JTT에서 BDT
৳1.76813118
|1 JTT에서 NGN
₦22.6674417276
|1 JTT에서 UAH
₴0.6128066172
|1 JTT에서 VES
Bs0.78583608
|1 JTT에서 PKR
Rs4.0569515256
|1 JTT에서 KZT
₸7.7241865656
|1 JTT에서 THB
฿0.5004611628
|1 JTT에서 TWD
NT$0.4786323828
|1 JTT에서 CHF
Fr0.0132427932
|1 JTT에서 HKD
HK$0.1132186056
|1 JTT에서 MAD
.د.م0.1461073008