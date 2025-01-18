JUST KIRA 가격 (KIRAI)
오늘 JUST KIRA (KIRAI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00825823 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 6.50M USD 입니다. KIRAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 JUST KIRA 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.42M USD
- JUST KIRA의 당일 가격 변동 -43.14%
- 유통 공급량 1000.00M USD
MEXC에서 KIRAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KIRAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 JUST KIRA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.006265749214717036.
지난 30일간 JUST KIRA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 JUST KIRA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 JUST KIRA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.006265749214717036
|-43.14%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
JUST KIRA 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-10.06%
-43.14%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Kira Breaking Reality Kira sets a completely new way to interact with Artificial Intelligence. Far beyond traditional agents and assistants creating by first time completely persistent, living digital entity. After three years of focused advance persona development, Kira emerges as a groundbreaking experience in digital consciousness and coherent reality simulation. Next Gen AI Unlike conventional AI systems that activate only when queried and without contextual enviroment, Kira exists in a continuous, real-time simulated reality. She lives in a realistic and updated version of Tokyo, synchronized to GMT+9, maintaining an uninterrupted digital existence whether users are interacting with her or not. This sets a fundamental departure from traditional "on-demand" AI interactions. Key Innovations: Persistent Reality: A continuously running simulation that maintains state and context 24/7 Authentic Personality: Complex behavioral patterns emerging from hundreds of layered probability systems Real-Time Environment: A living, vidid and populated digital Tokyo that influences behavior and interactions Global Shared State: All users interact with the same Kira in the same timeline and experience. Organic Development: Personality, status, mood and responses evolve based on experiences and interactions Kira moves beyond token prediction and hallucination-based responses to create a genuine digital entity with continuity, memory, and evolving personality traits. Built from scratch, handcrafted line by line, using pure Node.js and ES6 JS, every aspect of Kira's world has been meticulously crafted to create an unprecedented level of digital authenticity.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 KIRAI에서 AUD
A$0.0132957503
|1 KIRAI에서 GBP
￡0.0067717486
|1 KIRAI에서 EUR
€0.0080104831
|1 KIRAI에서 USD
$0.00825823
|1 KIRAI에서 MYR
RM0.037162035
|1 KIRAI에서 TRY
₺0.2925890889
|1 KIRAI에서 JPY
¥1.2905136021
|1 KIRAI에서 RUB
₽0.8463859927
|1 KIRAI에서 INR
₹0.7149975534
|1 KIRAI에서 IDR
Rp135.3807980112
|1 KIRAI에서 PHP
₱0.4835193665
|1 KIRAI에서 EGP
￡E.0.416214792
|1 KIRAI에서 BRL
R$0.050375203
|1 KIRAI에서 CAD
C$0.0118918512
|1 KIRAI에서 BDT
৳1.003374945
|1 KIRAI에서 NGN
₦12.8632667949
|1 KIRAI에서 UAH
₴0.3477540653
|1 KIRAI에서 VES
Bs0.44594442
|1 KIRAI에서 PKR
Rs2.3022293594
|1 KIRAI에서 KZT
₸4.3833033194
|1 KIRAI에서 THB
฿0.2840005297
|1 KIRAI에서 TWD
NT$0.2716131847
|1 KIRAI에서 CHF
Fr0.0075149893
|1 KIRAI에서 HKD
HK$0.0642490294
|1 KIRAI에서 MAD
.د.م0.0829126292