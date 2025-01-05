JOOPS 가격 (JOOPS)
오늘 JOOPS (JOOPS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 15.31K USD 입니다. JOOPS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 JOOPS 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 24.28K USD
- JOOPS의 당일 가격 변동 -2.60%
- 유통 공급량 7.98B USD
MEXC에서 JOOPS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 JOOPS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 JOOPS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 JOOPS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 JOOPS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 JOOPS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.60%
|30일
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|60일
|$ 0
|+40.95%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
JOOPS 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+9.10%
-2.60%
-19.07%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Joops will launch with 300 electric rental scooters nestled in the vibrant streets of the U.K. After each successful launch we will continue to deploy our scooters in every major city across the globe. When we build each scooter we will create a unique NFT that represents proof of ownership for that specific scooter. This isn't your ordinary NFT; It has been programmed with a smart contract that funnels 50% of the assigned scooter's monthly rental revenue directly into the pockets of the NFT holder. Each unique NFT represents proof of ownership and demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that blends the physical and digital worlds. This revenue-sharing model transforms NFT holders into business partners, fostering a sense of community and shared success For example, you could live in the U.S. and earn money from a scooter rented out in London by simply owning a Joops NFT. We take care of all the logistics, making it a hassle-free way for NFT owners worldwide to earn a passive income. JOOPS Token Joops introduces a multifaceted utility for its token. From acting as a share in the revenue to being accepted as payment for rentals with exclusive discounts, the token provides real-world benefits. The deflationary model with buybacks and burns funded by profits adds an additional layer of investor-friendly dynamics. Staking and Governance The opportunity to stake Joops tokens and earn up to 100% A.P.Y. creates an attractive incentive for long-term investors. Furthermore, the inclusion of governance votes allows token holders to actively participate in shaping the Joops ecosystem. Fair Token Distribution Joops' commitment to a fair and impartial token distribution, avoiding traditional funding mechanisms like VC or seed sales, demonstrates a dedication to inclusivity and community involvement.
