Jones GLP 가격 (JGLP)
오늘 Jones GLP (JGLP)의 실시간 가격은 2.9 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. JGLP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Jones GLP 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 26.71 USD
- Jones GLP의 당일 가격 변동 -0.25%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 JGLP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 JGLP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Jones GLP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.007410784868379.
지난 30일간 Jones GLP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0437378000.
지난 60일간 Jones GLP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.3500969900.
지난 90일간 Jones GLP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.5451177634500405.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.007410784868379
|-0.25%
|30일
|$ -0.0437378000
|-1.50%
|60일
|$ +0.3500969900
|+12.07%
|90일
|$ +0.5451177634500405
|+23.15%
Jones GLP 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.25%
+3.31%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
jGLP is a product of JonesDAO, a protocol that is already listed on CoinGecko. Jones DAO is a yield, strategy, and liquidity protocol for options. We deploy vaults that enable one-click access to institutional-grade options strategies while unlocking capital efficiency & liquidity for DeFi options through yield-bearing options-backed asset tokens. Jones recently launched a set of advanced strategy vaults, jGLP & jUSDC, that are built on top of the GMX platform and GLP. These vaults deliver transparent and consistent leveraged yield to users. They work in tandem to amplify the yield generated by GLP for depositors. - jGLP: Smart Leverage on the underlying GLP rewards rate - jUSDC: Transparent USDC yield without the inefficiencies of competing methods Both vaults offer optional auto-compounding. Choosing to auto-compound allows users to mint the jGLP and jUSDC receipt tokens. The jGLP vault accrues yield in ETH, while the jUSDC vault accrues yield in USDC. How do they work? The jGLP and jUSDC vaults are complementary. At a high level, the two Vaults work together by doing the following: 1. Users can deposit GLP or any GLP basket token into the jGLP Vault, and USDC into the jUSDC Vault. 2. The jGLP Vault borrows USDC collateral from the jUSDC Vault to mint more GLP, thereby gaining leverage on its GLP position. 3. The jGLP Vault delivers amplified and transparent real yield to depositors. 4. The jUSDC Vault delivers USDC yield to depositors by receiving a portion of the yield from the GLP strategy built on its collateral. The jGLP Vault only borrows from the jUSDC vault, and does not interact with any other leverage sources. jGLP maintains exposure similar to the broad crypto market (i.e ETH, BTC, etc.) while earning multiples of the base GLP yield. Even better, jGLP uses Smart Leverage, developed with extensive backtesting, to automatically rebalance within an algorithmically determined range.
|1 JGLP에서 AUD
A$4.669
|1 JGLP에서 GBP
￡2.378
|1 JGLP에서 EUR
€2.813
|1 JGLP에서 USD
$2.9
|1 JGLP에서 MYR
RM13.05
|1 JGLP에서 TRY
₺102.747
|1 JGLP에서 JPY
¥453.183
|1 JGLP에서 RUB
₽297.134
|1 JGLP에서 INR
₹251.082
|1 JGLP에서 IDR
Rp47,540.976
|1 JGLP에서 PHP
₱169.795
|1 JGLP에서 EGP
￡E.145.638
|1 JGLP에서 BRL
R$17.69
|1 JGLP에서 CAD
C$4.176
|1 JGLP에서 BDT
৳352.35
|1 JGLP에서 NGN
₦4,517.127
|1 JGLP에서 UAH
₴122.119
|1 JGLP에서 VES
Bs156.6
|1 JGLP에서 PKR
Rs808.462
|1 JGLP에서 KZT
₸1,539.262
|1 JGLP에서 THB
฿99.731
|1 JGLP에서 TWD
NT$95.381
|1 JGLP에서 CHF
Fr2.639
|1 JGLP에서 HKD
HK$22.562
|1 JGLP에서 MAD
.د.م29.116