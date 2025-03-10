Johnny Suede 가격 (SUEDE)
오늘 Johnny Suede (SUEDE)의 실시간 가격은 0.01160459 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 5.41M USD 입니다. SUEDE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Johnny Suede 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 183.17K USD
- Johnny Suede의 당일 가격 변동 -2.33%
- 유통 공급량 465.16M USD
MEXC에서 SUEDE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SUEDE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Johnny Suede에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00027694172485656.
지난 30일간 Johnny Suede에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Johnny Suede에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Johnny Suede에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00027694172485656
|-2.33%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Johnny Suede 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.67%
-2.33%
-19.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Enter Suede — the first-ever on-chain, music-generative AI integrated with blockchain technology. Suede is not just a project; it’s a revolution that seeks to address the industry’s deep-rooted issues while offering a futuristic solution for both artists and fans alike. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain, Suede promises to transform how music is created, owned, and monetized. But how exactly does it do this? The Challenge: Unfair Music Industry Practices For decades, musicians have been at the mercy of large corporations — whether it’s record labels, streaming platforms, or rights management organizations. The reality for many artists, particularly independent creators, has been the same: unfair contracts, exploitative royalty systems, and a lack of transparency in how revenue is distributed. A prominent example is Mahalia, who struggles with financial stability due to a contract signed in her youth, relinquishing ownership of her music. Similarly, Taylor Swift famously had to re-record her entire discography after losing control of her own music rights. These stories aren’t isolated; they reflect a systemic issue that leaves artists without control over their creative outputs and revenue streams. Additionally, issues like hidden fees, sampled music without royalties, and industry middlemen contribute to a broken system. Even major creators like George Clinton often see their work sampled in popular music, without receiving the royalties they deserve. Suede aims to change all of this. Suede’s Disruptive Technology: Blockchain and AI At the core of Suede’s mission is its unique integration of blockchain and AI, offering a transparent, secure, and artist-friendly way to create, distribute, and profit from music.
