Jewels Da Goat 가격 (JEWELS)
오늘 Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 139.90K USD 입니다. JEWELS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Jewels Da Goat 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 19.47K USD
- Jewels Da Goat의 당일 가격 변동 +14.33%
- 유통 공급량 999.88M USD
MEXC에서 JEWELS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 JEWELS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Jewels Da Goat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Jewels Da Goat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Jewels Da Goat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Jewels Da Goat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+14.33%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Jewels Da Goat 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.37%
+14.33%
-31.08%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 JEWELS에서 AUD
A$--
|1 JEWELS에서 GBP
￡--
|1 JEWELS에서 EUR
€--
|1 JEWELS에서 USD
$--
|1 JEWELS에서 MYR
RM--
|1 JEWELS에서 TRY
₺--
|1 JEWELS에서 JPY
¥--
|1 JEWELS에서 RUB
₽--
|1 JEWELS에서 INR
₹--
|1 JEWELS에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 JEWELS에서 PHP
₱--
|1 JEWELS에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 JEWELS에서 BRL
R$--
|1 JEWELS에서 CAD
C$--
|1 JEWELS에서 BDT
৳--
|1 JEWELS에서 NGN
₦--
|1 JEWELS에서 UAH
₴--
|1 JEWELS에서 VES
Bs--
|1 JEWELS에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 JEWELS에서 KZT
₸--
|1 JEWELS에서 THB
฿--
|1 JEWELS에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 JEWELS에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 JEWELS에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 JEWELS에서 MAD
.د.م--