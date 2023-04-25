Jesus Coin (JESUS) 정보

What is Jesus Coin?

Jesus Coin was launched to transform the memecoin market with a unique narrative as the only cryptocurrency that encourages generosity.

Jesus Coin is building a native transaction network on top of Ethereum to power decentralized, charitable, applications and organizations.

What makes your project unique?

Jesus Coin is an ERC-20 that revolutionizes generosity through open-source smart contracts and opens the door for decentralized governance within charitable organizations.

History of your project. Jesus Coin was conceived by Maker Lee, after seeing a need for innovation within the non-profit world. On April 25, 2023, $JESUS conducted a fundraising sale and was the number one trending coin on PinkSale.finance (a presale platform.) Within 24 hours, Jesus Coin attracted over 600 holders who contributed to over $2m in trading volume on UniSwap.

What’s next for your project?

Jesus Coin is building a decentralized app to facilitate charitable giving throughout non-profit organizations and is actively looking for new partnerships in the web2 and web3 ecosystems.

What can your token be used for?

Jesus Coin (JESUS) can be used as a currency and as governance within the Jesus Coin network. Because the supply of JESUS is set at 777 trillion, JESUS can also be used as a store of value.