Jesus Coin(JESUS)이란?

**What is Jesus Coin?** Jesus Coin was launched to transform the memecoin market with a unique narrative as the only cryptocurrency that encourages generosity. Jesus Coin is building a native transaction network on top of Ethereum to power decentralized, charitable, applications and organizations. **What makes your project unique?** Jesus Coin is an ERC-20 that revolutionizes generosity through open-source smart contracts and opens the door for decentralized governance within charitable organizations. **History of your project.** Jesus Coin was conceived by [Maker Lee](https://twitter.com/0xmakerlee), after seeing a need for innovation within the non-profit world. On April 25, 2023, $JESUS conducted a fundraising sale and was the number one trending coin on [PinkSale.finance](https://pinksale.finance/) (a presale platform.) Within 24 hours, Jesus Coin attracted over 600 holders who contributed to over $2m in trading volume on [UniSwap.](https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xba386a4ca26b85fd057ab1ef86e3dc7bdeb5ce70) **What’s next for your project?** Jesus Coin is building a decentralized app to facilitate charitable giving throughout non-profit organizations and is actively looking for new partnerships in the web2 and web3 ecosystems. **What can your token be used for?** Jesus Coin (JESUS) can be used as a currency and as governance within the Jesus Coin network. Because the supply of JESUS is set at 777 trillion, JESUS can also be used as a store of value.

MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!

Jesus Coin (JESUS) 리소스 공식 웹사이트