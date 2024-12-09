Jesus Coin 가격 (JESUS)
오늘 Jesus Coin (JESUS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 21.19M USD 입니다. JESUS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Jesus Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 188.01K USD
- Jesus Coin의 당일 가격 변동 -7.60%
- 유통 공급량 156.53T USD
MEXC에서 JESUS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 JESUS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Jesus Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Jesus Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Jesus Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Jesus Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-7.60%
|30일
|$ 0
|-28.40%
|60일
|$ 0
|+6.36%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Jesus Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.16%
-7.60%
-7.93%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
**What is Jesus Coin?** Jesus Coin was launched to transform the memecoin market with a unique narrative as the only cryptocurrency that encourages generosity. Jesus Coin is building a native transaction network on top of Ethereum to power decentralized, charitable, applications and organizations. **What makes your project unique?** Jesus Coin is an ERC-20 that revolutionizes generosity through open-source smart contracts and opens the door for decentralized governance within charitable organizations. **History of your project.** Jesus Coin was conceived by [Maker Lee](https://twitter.com/0xmakerlee), after seeing a need for innovation within the non-profit world. On April 25, 2023, $JESUS conducted a fundraising sale and was the number one trending coin on [PinkSale.finance](https://pinksale.finance/) (a presale platform.) Within 24 hours, Jesus Coin attracted over 600 holders who contributed to over $2m in trading volume on [UniSwap.](https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xba386a4ca26b85fd057ab1ef86e3dc7bdeb5ce70) **What’s next for your project?** Jesus Coin is building a decentralized app to facilitate charitable giving throughout non-profit organizations and is actively looking for new partnerships in the web2 and web3 ecosystems. **What can your token be used for?** Jesus Coin (JESUS) can be used as a currency and as governance within the Jesus Coin network. Because the supply of JESUS is set at 777 trillion, JESUS can also be used as a store of value.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 JESUS에서 AUD
A$--
|1 JESUS에서 GBP
￡--
|1 JESUS에서 EUR
€--
|1 JESUS에서 USD
$--
|1 JESUS에서 MYR
RM--
|1 JESUS에서 TRY
₺--
|1 JESUS에서 JPY
¥--
|1 JESUS에서 RUB
₽--
|1 JESUS에서 INR
₹--
|1 JESUS에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 JESUS에서 PHP
₱--
|1 JESUS에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 JESUS에서 BRL
R$--
|1 JESUS에서 CAD
C$--
|1 JESUS에서 BDT
৳--
|1 JESUS에서 NGN
₦--
|1 JESUS에서 UAH
₴--
|1 JESUS에서 VES
Bs--
|1 JESUS에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 JESUS에서 KZT
₸--
|1 JESUS에서 THB
฿--
|1 JESUS에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 JESUS에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 JESUS에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 JESUS에서 MAD
.د.م--