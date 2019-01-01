Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 토크노믹스
Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 정보
TURGUT ISIK, founder of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. was born in Bartın in 1932. After completing his education, he worked in the companies of his father and his grandfather for a while. In 1952 he established Isıklar Collective Company with his father Ali Rıza Isık. Turgut Isık who took over the works in 1959 as his father passed away, has established Isıklar Limited Company with Sezai Turkes and Fevzi Akkaya and by converting this company, which operated as a sales company for long years into a corporation, he entered industry with Bartın Brick factory.
Turgut Isık established the factories Baksan Bartın paper sack, Bartın Lime and Meytas Lime and Cumra Paper Bags Factory between the years 1969 and 1981 . In 1976 he established Isıklar Maritime Group being composed of Isıklar Maritime Bargem , Bartas Bartın and Ship Barden. With the investments made in these companies, he had a fleet with 1 tanker and 13 dry cargo ships. With the establishment of Ozısık Construction and Genta Engineering Co, he entered into construction and contracting sectors. In 1974 in order to ensure continuity of his institutions, he gathered all his companies under the roof of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. Turgut Isık who passed away on 26th of March 1990, had the principle “Life is not a challenge,challenge is life” and as being a member of Turkish Private sector, in order to make contribution to the economical development of our country, he has realized all his responsibilities both in and out of the country with his outmost efforts, meticulous works and never ending dynamism, which he deemed was his duty. A few years before his passing away, Turgut Isık has wanted to establish a foundation for health and education and he has started with the related works. His desire which he could not fulfill during his lifetime was realized by his family in 1991 being in line with his educational and health targets. And now in 2019 , ISIKLAR HOLDING decided to move forward to the most innovative and trendy technology - blockchain. And created Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) . Bulgarian based company Isiklar Coin Bulgaria LTD creates its own coin which is affiliate based utility token , that serves the ISIKC Platform for all their long-term partners and suppliers . ISIKC is a ERC20 ethereum based token. Basicly the idea behind ISIKC is simple customer loyalty program , it is developed on blockhain because of all the pros that the technology gives. We believe that after the ISIKLAR application we can implement this idea worldwide.
Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Isiklar Coin (ISIKC)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ISIKC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ISIKC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ISIKC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ISIKC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.