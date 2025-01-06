Isiklar Coin 가격 (ISIKC)
오늘 Isiklar Coin (ISIKC)의 실시간 가격은 0.245891 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ISIKC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Isiklar Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.35M USD
- Isiklar Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +0.93%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ISIKC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ISIKC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Isiklar Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00227167.
지난 30일간 Isiklar Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0586999847.
지난 60일간 Isiklar Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0573710422.
지난 90일간 Isiklar Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.07745481186212186.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00227167
|+0.93%
|30일
|$ -0.0586999847
|-23.87%
|60일
|$ -0.0573710422
|-23.33%
|90일
|$ -0.07745481186212186
|-23.95%
Isiklar Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.53%
+0.93%
+1.01%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
TURGUT ISIK, founder of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. was born in Bartın in 1932. After completing his education, he worked in the companies of his father and his grandfather for a while. In 1952 he established Isıklar Collective Company with his father Ali Rıza Isık. Turgut Isık who took over the works in 1959 as his father passed away, has established Isıklar Limited Company with Sezai Turkes and Fevzi Akkaya and by converting this company, which operated as a sales company for long years into a corporation, he entered industry with Bartın Brick factory. Turgut Isık established the factories Baksan Bartın paper sack, Bartın Lime and Meytas Lime and Cumra Paper Bags Factory between the years 1969 and 1981 . In 1976 he established Isıklar Maritime Group being composed of Isıklar Maritime Bargem , Bartas Bartın and Ship Barden. With the investments made in these companies, he had a fleet with 1 tanker and 13 dry cargo ships. With the establishment of Ozısık Construction and Genta Engineering Co, he entered into construction and contracting sectors. In 1974 in order to ensure continuity of his institutions, he gathered all his companies under the roof of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. Turgut Isık who passed away on 26th of March 1990, had the principle “Life is not a challenge,challenge is life” and as being a member of Turkish Private sector, in order to make contribution to the economical development of our country, he has realized all his responsibilities both in and out of the country with his outmost efforts, meticulous works and never ending dynamism, which he deemed was his duty. A few years before his passing away, Turgut Isık has wanted to establish a foundation for health and education and he has started with the related works. His desire which he could not fulfill during his lifetime was realized by his family in 1991 being in line with his educational and health targets. And now in 2019 , ISIKLAR HOLDING decided to move forward to the most innovative and trendy technology - blockchain. And created Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) . Bulgarian based company Isiklar Coin Bulgaria LTD creates its own coin which is affiliate based utility token , that serves the ISIKC Platform for all their long-term partners and suppliers . ISIKC is a ERC20 ethereum based token. Basicly the idea behind ISIKC is simple customer loyalty program , it is developed on blockhain because of all the pros that the technology gives. We believe that after the ISIKLAR application we can implement this idea worldwide.
|1 ISIKC에서 AUD
A$0.3934256
|1 ISIKC에서 GBP
￡0.1967128
|1 ISIKC에서 EUR
€0.23851427
|1 ISIKC에서 USD
$0.245891
|1 ISIKC에서 MYR
RM1.1065095
|1 ISIKC에서 TRY
₺8.69962358
|1 ISIKC에서 JPY
¥38.64177065
|1 ISIKC에서 RUB
₽26.97178379
|1 ISIKC에서 INR
₹21.09007107
|1 ISIKC에서 IDR
Rp3,965.98331573
|1 ISIKC에서 PHP
₱14.3108562
|1 ISIKC에서 EGP
￡E.12.47650934
|1 ISIKC에서 BRL
R$1.51960638
|1 ISIKC에서 CAD
C$0.35408304
|1 ISIKC에서 BDT
৳29.8265783
|1 ISIKC에서 NGN
₦380.04667069
|1 ISIKC에서 UAH
₴10.34463437
|1 ISIKC에서 VES
Bs12.786332
|1 ISIKC에서 PKR
Rs68.357698
|1 ISIKC에서 KZT
₸128.80508253
|1 ISIKC에서 THB
฿8.48078059
|1 ISIKC에서 TWD
NT$8.09473172
|1 ISIKC에서 CHF
Fr0.2213019
|1 ISIKC에서 HKD
HK$1.91057307
|1 ISIKC에서 MAD
.د.م2.47366346