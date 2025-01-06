Iris Ecosystem 가격 (IRISTOKEN)
오늘 Iris Ecosystem (IRISTOKEN)의 실시간 가격은 0.00300897 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. IRISTOKEN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Iris Ecosystem 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.33K USD
- Iris Ecosystem의 당일 가격 변동 +1.52%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
오늘 Iris Ecosystem에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Iris Ecosystem에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000037795.
지난 60일간 Iris Ecosystem에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000020767.
지난 90일간 Iris Ecosystem에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000005693517136888.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.52%
|30일
|$ +0.0000037795
|+0.13%
|60일
|$ +0.0000020767
|+0.07%
|90일
|$ -0.000005693517136888
|-0.18%
Iris Ecosystem 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.00%
+1.52%
+0.47%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-DRIVEN ECOSYSTEM FOR CRYPTO INVESTORS We use artificial intelligence tools to find the best market signals as well as the best projects to help crypto investors in their investment choices through our APP Iris. Iris also integrates a decentralized p2p exchange protocol as well as a play2earn to stimulate the community and accelerate token burning. IRIS is a system aiming to put business intelligence at the blockchain service to help investors of all sizes optimise their investment options. To do so, Iris offers a mobile application Iris App that analyses the most relevant projects on the market and sends real-time signals of the best opportunities (the best APYs of Staking/Farming, projects before their listing on CMC and CG, high yielding low cap projects and much more). Iris token will be the token used in the ecosystem. To benefit from the platform's premium services, users must hold a quantity of Iris tokens in staking. Holders are thus doubly rewarded by having access to the Iris App services and reflections. They will no longer focus on the token's price as it will be used as a means of unlocking services, and there will be no interest in parting with it, which will result in a stable and gradual increase in the value of the token. The token incorporates a manual burn system, a reflection system that rewards holders after each transaction.
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 AUD
A$0.004814352
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 GBP
￡0.002407176
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 EUR
€0.0029187009
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 USD
$0.00300897
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 MYR
RM0.013540365
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 TRY
₺0.1064573586
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 JPY
¥0.4728596355
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 RUB
₽0.3300539193
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 INR
₹0.2580793569
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 IDR
Rp48.5317673991
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 PHP
₱0.175122054
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 EGP
￡E.0.1526751378
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 BRL
R$0.0185954346
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 CAD
C$0.0043329168
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 BDT
৳0.364988061
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 NGN
₦4.6506339423
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 UAH
₴0.1265873679
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 VES
Bs0.15646644
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 PKR
Rs0.83649366
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 KZT
₸1.5761887551
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 THB
฿0.1037793753
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 TWD
NT$0.0990552924
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 CHF
Fr0.002708073
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 HKD
HK$0.0233796969
|1 IRISTOKEN에서 MAD
.د.م0.0302702382