IPMB 가격 (IPMB)
오늘 IPMB (IPMB)의 실시간 가격은 29.7 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 105.71M USD 입니다. IPMB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 IPMB 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 30.36 USD
- IPMB의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 3.56M USD
MEXC에서 IPMB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IPMB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 IPMB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 IPMB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -8.4696975000.
지난 60일간 IPMB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -15.8882169600.
지난 90일간 IPMB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -41.53243611813697.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -8.4696975000
|-28.51%
|60일
|$ -15.8882169600
|-53.49%
|90일
|$ -41.53243611813697
|-58.30%
IPMB 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
International Precious Metals Bullion (IPMB) provides a dual-token solution to gold ownership by tokenizing the entire gold supply chain. IPMB has created the easiest and most affordable gold ownership platform in the world by vertically integrating the entire supply chain of investment-grade gold onto the blockchain. Tokenizing gold allows us to lower entry barriers, reduce costs and create a more secure and trustworthy gold ownership solution. Key Features of the IPMB Ecosystem include; Access to no-fee gold ownership. IPMB waives all fees such as storage, management, insurance and even delivery of investment-grade gold. Discount on physical gold. By staking IPMB Tokens, you can unlock an 11% discount on investment-grade gold. Traceable from the mine to the cloud, and in the vault. IPMB manages the entire gold supply chain and integrates the operation onto the blockchain. Regulated, verified and compliant. IPMB ensures all gold within the IPMB Ecosystem is OECD compliant. Our gold reserves are verified regularly by Grant Thornton Advisory. We are insured by leading global firms and ensure our gold complies with LBMA standards. About IPMB The IPMB Ecosystem offers direct access to physical gold, allowing exposure to the stability of gold and the speed and security of the blockchain through a dual-token model. Through this innovation, IPMB is striving to change the gold industry forever. IPMB’s mission is to provide the world access to economic freedom and opportunity, giving choice and control to accelerate a global transition to a low-cost, unified and transparent global currency. ‘From the mine to the vault, and in the cloud’, IPMB manages and operates physical gold production, sourcing, beneficiating, exporting, refining, stamping and vaulting of gold. The IPMB Ecosystem is at the heart of the IPM Group, a group of companies spanning three continents and five countries.
