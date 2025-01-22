Iotec Finance 가격 (IOT)
오늘 Iotec Finance (IOT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. IOT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Iotec Finance 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.75 USD
- Iotec Finance의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 IOT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IOT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Iotec Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Iotec Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Iotec Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Iotec Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|+1.52%
|60일
|$ 0
|+25.32%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Iotec Finance 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-0.13%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The iotec token proposes an innovative approach in the blockchain ecosystem, positioning itself as a multifaceted solution that seeks to integrate the functionality of staking, a commission-free delivery platform, and the issuance of NFT-based certificates for educational institutions. The staking mechanism of iotec is designed to reward token holders who choose to lock their coins to aid in the security and operation of the network. This process not only provides a passive earning potential for users through staking rewards but also strengthens the network itself by enhancing its security and stability. Long-term committed users can benefit from this feature, bolstering trust in the iotec token as a value reserve. Moreover, iotec stands out for its proprietary delivery platform that charges no commission. This innovation aims to support small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the food industry, allowing them to retain a larger share of their profits compared to traditional delivery platforms. The decentralization inherent in blockchain technology means that restaurants can connect directly with customers, removing middlemen and, consequently, additional fees. Another revolutionary aspect of iotec is the issuance of certificates for educational institutions in the form of NFTs. This method ensures authenticity, immutability, and easy verification of completion certificates and other academic documents. By transforming them into NFTs, iotec ensures that these documents are fraud-proof and permanently accessible on the blockchain, facilitating validation by employers and other educational organizations. These initiatives place iotec as a distinctive player in the world of cryptocurrencies, seeking to combine technological innovation with positive social impact, adding value to different segments of society, from individual consumers to educational and business organizations.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 IOT에서 AUD
A$--
|1 IOT에서 GBP
￡--
|1 IOT에서 EUR
€--
|1 IOT에서 USD
$--
|1 IOT에서 MYR
RM--
|1 IOT에서 TRY
₺--
|1 IOT에서 JPY
¥--
|1 IOT에서 RUB
₽--
|1 IOT에서 INR
₹--
|1 IOT에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 IOT에서 PHP
₱--
|1 IOT에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 IOT에서 BRL
R$--
|1 IOT에서 CAD
C$--
|1 IOT에서 BDT
৳--
|1 IOT에서 NGN
₦--
|1 IOT에서 UAH
₴--
|1 IOT에서 VES
Bs--
|1 IOT에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 IOT에서 KZT
₸--
|1 IOT에서 THB
฿--
|1 IOT에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 IOT에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 IOT에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 IOT에서 MAD
.د.م--