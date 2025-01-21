IOI Token 가격 (IOI)
오늘 IOI Token (IOI)의 실시간 가격은 0.0063885 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. IOI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 IOI Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.75K USD
- IOI Token의 당일 가격 변동 -8.78%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 IOI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IOI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 IOI Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000615051453989677.
지난 30일간 IOI Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0035215961.
지난 60일간 IOI Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0037423238.
지난 90일간 IOI Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.008137661035802993.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000615051453989677
|-8.78%
|30일
|$ -0.0035215961
|-55.12%
|60일
|$ -0.0037423238
|-58.57%
|90일
|$ -0.008137661035802993
|-56.02%
IOI Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.48%
-8.78%
-7.26%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
IOI Token is revolutionizing the gaming world by incorporating the latest in blockchain technology. This token is designed to enhance gaming experiences, offering players unique rewards and opportunities. Participants can earn IOI Tokens by engaging in various gaming activities, reaching milestones, and showcasing their skills. These tokens can be used within the gaming ecosystem for exclusive access to in-game items, unlocking new levels, or trading in the marketplace. Emphasizing the integration of NFTs, IOI Token allows gamers to acquire, trade, and collect unique digital assets. These NFTs represent rare and valuable in-game items, enriching the gaming experience with a sense of ownership and exclusivity. Initially focused on Trade Race Manager racing games, IOI Token has expanded its scope to include a broader range of casual games. These new offerings, developed using Unreal Engine 5, include engaging and entertaining mobile games. IOI Token also offers staking options with attractive APY. Through staking, users can earn returns on their investment, further motivating their participation in the gaming ecosystem and attracting more traders to the market. Moreover, IOI Token holders have the opportunity to play a role in its governance. Token holders can participate in DAO voting, allowing them to share their views and influence key decisions in the gaming world. This involvement not only lets them benefit from the token's value appreciation but also empowers them to shape the future of gaming.
|1 IOI에서 AUD
A$0.010157715
|1 IOI에서 GBP
￡0.005174685
|1 IOI에서 EUR
€0.00613296
|1 IOI에서 USD
$0.0063885
|1 IOI에서 MYR
RM0.028684365
|1 IOI에서 TRY
₺0.227238945
|1 IOI에서 JPY
¥0.99507276
|1 IOI에서 RUB
₽0.645174615
|1 IOI에서 INR
₹0.5506887
|1 IOI에서 IDR
Rp104.72949144
|1 IOI에서 PHP
₱0.37129962
|1 IOI에서 EGP
￡E.0.321405435
|1 IOI에서 BRL
R$0.038522655
|1 IOI에서 CAD
C$0.00907167
|1 IOI에서 BDT
৳0.778949805
|1 IOI에서 NGN
₦9.919998915
|1 IOI에서 UAH
₴0.269786355
|1 IOI에서 VES
Bs0.344979
|1 IOI에서 PKR
Rs1.78149711
|1 IOI에서 KZT
₸3.38909925
|1 IOI에서 THB
฿0.218167275
|1 IOI에서 TWD
NT$0.20903172
|1 IOI에서 CHF
Fr0.00574965
|1 IOI에서 HKD
HK$0.04970253
|1 IOI에서 MAD
.د.م0.06401277