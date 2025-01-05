IntelliSecure Systems(ISEC)이란?

iSec Systems Web3 Token Scanner Purpose: iSec Systems Web3 Token Scanner is a browser extension designed to provide users with a comprehensive and real-time analysis of Ethereum (ETH), Base (BASE), and Binance smart chain (BSC) tokens. It offers a user-friendly interface that displays various metrics and information about tokens Key Features: Real-time token data: Provides up-to-date information about token price, market cap, liquidity, and other relevant metrics. Holder and airdrop analysis: Displays information about the token's holders, including top holders, airdrop recipients, and the percentage of tokens held by each. Security feature detection: Identifies and highlights security features implemented in the token, such as max wallet size, set tax, max transaction amount, and blacklisting. Team wallet monitoring: Tracks the activities of team wallets associated with the token, including their ETH and token balances. Utility: The scanner is primarily useful for individuals who are interested in investing in or analyzing Web3 tokens. It can help users: Evaluate token security: By identifying security features and monitoring team wallet activity. Identify potential investment opportunities: By analyzing token metrics and holder information. Stay informed about token developments: By receiving real-time updates on token price, market cap, and other relevant data.

IntelliSecure Systems (ISEC) 리소스 백서 공식 웹사이트