InfinityBit Token 가격 (IBIT)
오늘 InfinityBit Token (IBIT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.60M USD 입니다. IBIT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 InfinityBit Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 18.75K USD
- InfinityBit Token의 당일 가격 변동 -6.36%
- 유통 공급량 3.72B USD
MEXC에서 IBIT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IBIT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 InfinityBit Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 InfinityBit Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 InfinityBit Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 InfinityBit Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-6.36%
|30일
|$ 0
|+141.19%
|60일
|$ 0
|+127.93%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
InfinityBit Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.13%
-6.36%
+66.82%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 IBIT에서 AUD
A$--
|1 IBIT에서 GBP
￡--
|1 IBIT에서 EUR
€--
|1 IBIT에서 USD
$--
|1 IBIT에서 MYR
RM--
|1 IBIT에서 TRY
₺--
|1 IBIT에서 JPY
¥--
|1 IBIT에서 RUB
₽--
|1 IBIT에서 INR
₹--
|1 IBIT에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 IBIT에서 PHP
₱--
|1 IBIT에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 IBIT에서 BRL
R$--
|1 IBIT에서 CAD
C$--
|1 IBIT에서 BDT
৳--
|1 IBIT에서 NGN
₦--
|1 IBIT에서 UAH
₴--
|1 IBIT에서 VES
Bs--
|1 IBIT에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 IBIT에서 KZT
₸--
|1 IBIT에서 THB
฿--
|1 IBIT에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 IBIT에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 IBIT에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 IBIT에서 MAD
.د.م--