Impossible Finance 가격 (IF)
오늘 Impossible Finance (IF)의 실시간 가격은 0.00953113 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 96.47K USD 입니다. IF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Impossible Finance 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 162.60 USD
- Impossible Finance의 당일 가격 변동 +0.21%
- 유통 공급량 10.09M USD
MEXC에서 IF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Impossible Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Impossible Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0050097525.
지난 60일간 Impossible Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0061470384.
지난 90일간 Impossible Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00071116565710602.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30일
|$ +0.0050097525
|+52.56%
|60일
|$ +0.0061470384
|+64.49%
|90일
|$ +0.00071116565710602
|+8.06%
Impossible Finance 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.30%
+0.21%
-4.66%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The first two Impossible Finance products revolve around yield & autonomous community creation. Versus TradFi’s low yields, defi yield protocols have been a killer app, but impermanent loss still looms large. Instead, focusing on low-IL asset pools such as EUR and JPY stablecoins, where central banks have negative interest rates, or non-dividend yielding synthetics (hint: high growth stocks don’t have dividends) like synthetic TSLA, we propose the first wave of “Impossible Yield” products powered by our stablecoin swap, StableXswap. Taking a page out of Aave & Synthetix’ playbook, this also encourages us to integrate many synthetic assets, lending protocols, and cross-chain solutions to aggregate liquidity. This yield generated from stable EUR, JPY, or TSLA pools is unbeatable by TradFi, at least until the ECB changes policies, the Japanese population pyramid inverts, or Elon Musk changes his website’s FAQ. In early 2021, we saw Wall Street Bets clash with Robinhood & hedge funds, putting emphasis on addressing retail users’ needs without sacrificing user autonomy. Beyond avoiding business models that actively harm users (i.e. selling flow to frontrunners, or hiding spreads to mask fees), why would you ever accept dividendless holdings when defi can give you yield? That’s Impossible Finance: we’re hellbent on providing better financial instruments for the world. The second release of Impossible Finance products tackle crypto’s best killer app: fundraising. In the wake of 2017 ICO scams, Vitalik posited DAICOs, (DAO + ICOs), where project teams could raise smart- contract vested funds, provided they achieve certain milestones. Governors determined whether the team was still building, or else refund investors. However, 2018 lacked robust governance and voting portals (i.e.snapshot.page), let alone real products to invest in. Today, we propose the launch of self-sustaining- initial-dex-offerings, or SSIDOs. With the power of yield from our AMMs and partner protocols, a team that raises $10M with a $2M burn rate can be self-sustaining with just 20% APY, creating a new raise once, build forever model. The Andre’s of the world can find capital & liquidity and no longer need to rely on cexes and rent-seeking private investment funds to pay the bills. Meanwhile, vesting stable LP tokens from the fundraise stay within our AMM, which creates sticky TVL. Teams that raise via this system get automatically transparent banking, while traders get access to steady liquidity, anti-rugpull peace of mind. Our mission at Impossible Finance will be to continue finding win-wins for traders, investors, projects, and protocols alike.
|1 IF에서 AUD
A$0.0153451193
|1 IF에서 GBP
￡0.007624904
|1 IF에서 EUR
€0.0091498848
|1 IF에서 USD
$0.00953113
|1 IF에서 MYR
RM0.042890085
|1 IF에서 TRY
₺0.3372113794
|1 IF에서 JPY
¥1.4981030134
|1 IF에서 RUB
₽1.0524273746
|1 IF에서 INR
₹0.8174850201
|1 IF에서 IDR
Rp153.7278817039
|1 IF에서 PHP
₱0.554711766
|1 IF에서 EGP
￡E.0.4836095362
|1 IF에서 BRL
R$0.0589023834
|1 IF에서 CAD
C$0.0137248272
|1 IF에서 BDT
৳1.156126069
|1 IF에서 NGN
₦14.7312192167
|1 IF에서 UAH
₴0.4009746391
|1 IF에서 VES
Bs0.49561876
|1 IF에서 PKR
Rs2.64965414
|1 IF에서 KZT
₸4.9926918279
|1 IF에서 THB
฿0.328823985
|1 IF에서 TWD
NT$0.3137647996
|1 IF에서 CHF
Fr0.008578017
|1 IF에서 HKD
HK$0.0740568801
|1 IF에서 MAD
.د.م0.0958831678