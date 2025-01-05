Ignore Fud 가격 (4TOKEN)
오늘 Ignore Fud (4TOKEN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 26.34K USD 입니다. 4TOKEN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ignore Fud 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 24.93 USD
- Ignore Fud의 당일 가격 변동 -9.33%
- 유통 공급량 22.48B USD
MEXC에서 4TOKEN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 4TOKEN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ignore Fud에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Ignore Fud에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Ignore Fud에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Ignore Fud에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-9.33%
|30일
|$ 0
|-30.21%
|60일
|$ 0
|+23.13%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ignore Fud 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.25%
-9.33%
-3.25%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? 4TOKEN A new kind of meme token that supports DeFi and Blockchain innovations. What makes your project unique? 4TOKEN is a hold-to-earn token, where we can earn USDT just by holding it. You need to hold at least 400k 4TOKENs to be eligible. The USDT reflections and rewards earned by holders come from the taxes generated from sold 4TOKENs. 2nd, 4TOKEN has an 8% sales tax. This is to encourage the people to hold on to their 4TOKEN with us for long term while we fulfill the use cases that will benefit the whole community Nevertheless, if they decide to sell, it will still help the community through the sell tax and beneficial to the whole ecosystem. You know why? Because of the 8% sell tax, wherein: 3% goes to reflections or rewards for holders. 2% will be added to 4TOKEN/CORE liquidity. This is an auto-LP mechanism to ensure that we have enough liquidity in the long run. 2% will be burned to help reduce the supply of 4TOKEN. Note that this is an auto-burn mechanism. 1% will be converted to CORE for operational expenses and the growth fund to build utilities. History of your project. The Ignore Fud Project was created to help Coredao, Binance, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole get more people to use and adopt cryptocurrencies. We provide a community-centric meme ecosystem, a unique hold to earn with exposure to a large and strong community of users What’s next for your project? A meme token at first. But in the future, we will create the following use cases to support DeFi and Blockchain innovations We will build or make a Blockchain Validator/Staking Node like CORE Staking Node, ADA Staking Node, BNB Staking Node, Cosmos Staking Node, New Blockchains with Staking Node, and even other potential Tokens that earn staking rewards. What can your token be used for? Hold To Earn
