IDCHAIN (DCT) 정보

Purpose IDCHAIN (DCT) was created to address key challenges in digital identity verification and event ticketing. By leveraging blockchain’s decentralized nature, IDCHAIN aims to provide a secure and transparent solution for managing identities and verifying ticket authenticity. Its primary goal is to eliminate reliance on intermediaries in these areas, thereby reducing fraud, ensuring data privacy, and giving users control over their personal information.

Function IDCHAIN operates on a decentralized Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and masternode-based blockchain network, which allows for efficient transaction validation and enhanced network security. Through its PoS and masternode architecture, IDCHAIN achieves a balance between energy efficiency, scalability, and reliability. This consensus model enables IDCHAIN to validate transactions securely, support decentralized governance, and facilitate an eco-friendly blockchain infrastructure that minimizes energy consumption compared to traditional systems.

Utility The DCT token serves as the core currency within the IDCHAIN ecosystem, empowering users to engage in various platform activities:

Identity Management: Users can manage and verify their digital identities securely on the IDCHAIN network, safeguarding their data privacy and autonomy. Event Ticketing: DCT facilitates a transparent, blockchain-based ticketing system, enabling users to authenticate and manage tickets without the risk of fraud or counterfeit. Community-Driven Governance: DCT supports a community-led governance model where masternode operators can vote on network decisions, ensuring that the platform evolves according to user needs and interests.