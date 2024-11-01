IDCHAIN (DCT) 토크노믹스
Purpose IDCHAIN (DCT) was created to address key challenges in digital identity verification and event ticketing. By leveraging blockchain’s decentralized nature, IDCHAIN aims to provide a secure and transparent solution for managing identities and verifying ticket authenticity. Its primary goal is to eliminate reliance on intermediaries in these areas, thereby reducing fraud, ensuring data privacy, and giving users control over their personal information.
Function IDCHAIN operates on a decentralized Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and masternode-based blockchain network, which allows for efficient transaction validation and enhanced network security. Through its PoS and masternode architecture, IDCHAIN achieves a balance between energy efficiency, scalability, and reliability. This consensus model enables IDCHAIN to validate transactions securely, support decentralized governance, and facilitate an eco-friendly blockchain infrastructure that minimizes energy consumption compared to traditional systems.
Utility The DCT token serves as the core currency within the IDCHAIN ecosystem, empowering users to engage in various platform activities:
Identity Management: Users can manage and verify their digital identities securely on the IDCHAIN network, safeguarding their data privacy and autonomy. Event Ticketing: DCT facilitates a transparent, blockchain-based ticketing system, enabling users to authenticate and manage tickets without the risk of fraud or counterfeit. Community-Driven Governance: DCT supports a community-led governance model where masternode operators can vote on network decisions, ensuring that the platform evolves according to user needs and interests.
IDCHAIN (DCT) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
IDCHAIN (DCT) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 DCT 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
DCT 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
