ICPI 가격 (ICPI)
오늘 ICPI (ICPI)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ICPI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ICPI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 235.92 USD
- ICPI의 당일 가격 변동 -55.08%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ICPI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ICPI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ICPI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 ICPI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 ICPI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 ICPI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-55.08%
|30일
|$ 0
|-26.98%
|60일
|$ 0
|+24.35%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
ICPI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-9.66%
-55.08%
-47.09%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Introducing ICPI-20: A New Era in Token Creation and Distribution Overview: ICPI-20 represents a significant advancement in the realm of digital tokens within the Internet Computer (IC) ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from the Internet Computer's ICRC standards and Bitcoin's BRC-20, ICPI-20 is an innovative and experimental token standard designed to facilitate the creation and transfer of fungible tokens. Key Features: Innovative Token Standard: ICPI-20 combines the best aspects of ICRC and BRC-20 standards, offering a unique approach to token creation and management. Facilitating Token Creation: The standard simplifies the process of developing and transferring fungible tokens, making it more accessible for developers. Fair Distribution: Emphasizing equitable access, ICPI-20 ensures that all participants have fair opportunities in the token creation and distribution process. Decentralization and Community-Driven: The protocol aligns with the ethos of decentralization, removing central points of control and fostering a democratic and transparent token economy. Community Empowerment: ICPI-20 is deeply rooted in a community-driven philosophy, empowering users to actively participate in the development and governance of the token standard. Impact on the ICP Ecosystem: Enhanced Accessibility: By simplifying token creation, ICPI-20 opens new possibilities for developers and users within the ICP ecosystem. Promoting Innovation: The standard encourages innovative applications and use-cases for digital assets on the Internet Computer platform. Building a Thriving Economy: ICPI-20 aims to create a more inclusive, fair, and decentralized environment for digital assets, contributing to a vibrant token economy. Conclusion: ICPI-20 is more than just a token standard; it's a testament to the power of community collaboration and innovation in the blockchain space. As it continues to evolve, ICPI-20 is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital assets on t
|1 ICPI에서 AUD
A$--
|1 ICPI에서 GBP
￡--
|1 ICPI에서 EUR
€--
|1 ICPI에서 USD
$--
|1 ICPI에서 MYR
RM--
|1 ICPI에서 TRY
₺--
|1 ICPI에서 JPY
¥--
|1 ICPI에서 RUB
₽--
|1 ICPI에서 INR
₹--
|1 ICPI에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 ICPI에서 PHP
₱--
|1 ICPI에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ICPI에서 BRL
R$--
|1 ICPI에서 CAD
C$--
|1 ICPI에서 BDT
৳--
|1 ICPI에서 NGN
₦--
|1 ICPI에서 UAH
₴--
|1 ICPI에서 VES
Bs--
|1 ICPI에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 ICPI에서 KZT
₸--
|1 ICPI에서 THB
฿--
|1 ICPI에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 ICPI에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 ICPI에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 ICPI에서 MAD
.د.م--