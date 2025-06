iBTC Network (IBTC) 정보

iBTC Network, a Bitcoin Layer 1 native wrapper, leverages a decentralized network of node operators, merchants, and custodians to provide bridgeless yield on Bitcoin. By eliminating the risks associated with centralized custodians and bridges, iBTC offers users secure, compliant, and efficient access to Bitcoin yield. Join us in our mission to make BTCFi secure, transparent, and truly decentralized.