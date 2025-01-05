I wish I held 가격 (REGRET)
오늘 I wish I held (REGRET)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 10.08K USD 입니다. REGRET에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 I wish I held 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 172.09 USD
- I wish I held의 당일 가격 변동 -4.69%
- 유통 공급량 999.55M USD
MEXC에서 REGRET에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 REGRET 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 I wish I held에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 I wish I held에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 I wish I held에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 I wish I held에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-4.69%
|30일
|$ 0
|-72.11%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
I wish I held 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.82%
-4.69%
-8.48%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
I Wish I Held ($REGRET) $REGRET is the ultimate token of reflection and resilience, born from the lessons of missed opportunities and fleeting moments in crypto. It serves as a reminder that persistence, patience, and belief in the journey are the keys to avoiding the pangs of regret. The Vision $REGRET isn’t just a token; it’s a movement. It embodies the powerful realization that true success comes not from chasing every trend but from committing to a strategy and holding firm when doubt clouds judgment. It speaks to every trader, investor, and dreamer who has ever whispered, "I wish I held." The Mission The $REGRET token aims to inspire the crypto community to embrace discipline, endure market turbulence, and trust in the long-term potential of their investments. By holding $REGRET, you're holding more than a token; you're holding a commitment to growth, learning, and seizing future opportunities. Key Principles: Persistence Pays: Highlighting the importance of consistency and a long-term mindset. No More "What Ifs": Empowering the community to act with conviction and avoid the pain of looking back with regret. Learning Through Reflection: Turning past mistakes into fuel for a more confident and determined future. The $REGRET Narrative Crypto is full of "what ifs." $REGRET flips the script, offering a token that isn’t about missed chances but about owning your choices and making them count. Whether you’re here to HODL, learn, or inspire, $REGRET reminds us that the biggest regret isn’t what you did—it’s what you didn’t do. Join the $REGRET movement and ensure your future self thanks you for the choices you make today. Persistence is key. Don’t just wish you held. Hold.
