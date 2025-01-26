I LOVE SNOOPY 가격 (LOVESNOOPY)
오늘 I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. LOVESNOOPY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 I LOVE SNOOPY 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.14 USD
- I LOVE SNOOPY의 당일 가격 변동 +17.66%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 LOVESNOOPY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LOVESNOOPY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 I LOVE SNOOPY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 I LOVE SNOOPY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 I LOVE SNOOPY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 I LOVE SNOOPY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+17.66%
|30일
|$ 0
|-69.00%
|60일
|$ 0
|-83.11%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
I LOVE SNOOPY 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.02%
+17.66%
-50.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme. What makes your project unique? One of the standout features of LOVESNOOPY coin is its no-tax policy, setting it apart from other memecoins in the market. This policy is complemented by a burning mechanism, ensuring scarcity within the market where the coin's supply decreases over time History of your project. We have started this project on May 10, 2023 and at this stage, the foundes, team members, and backers choose to remain anonymous. However, despite the limited informationabout the team behind the project, they have successfully utilized social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram to promote their meme coin and foster a vibrant community around it. What’s next for your project? The first step is securing a listing on CoinGecko. Simultaneously, LOVESNOOPY aims to gain significant traction on popular social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram, leveraging their reach to attract more enthusiasts and supporters. Secondly, LOVESNOOPY will be listed on both decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Finally, LOVESNOOPY sets its sights on securing listings on top-tier exchanges, which are known for their robust trading volumes and wide user bases. By attaining listings on these exchanges, LOVESNOOPY will increase its visibility and establish itself as a prominent player in the meme coin market. What can your token be used for? LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme, offering a unique proposition that resonates with the crypto community. We have a detailed plan to add lots of utilities to our LOVESNOOPY token. For example, we will launch our own mainnet in 4Q this year and will declare to the world in due course.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
