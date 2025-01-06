i dont know 가격 (IDK)
오늘 i dont know (IDK)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. IDK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 i dont know 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.11 USD
- i dont know의 당일 가격 변동 -1.11%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 IDK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IDK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 i dont know에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 i dont know에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 i dont know에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 i dont know에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.11%
|30일
|$ 0
|-34.60%
|60일
|$ 0
|+39.76%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
i dont know 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.80%
-1.11%
+2.95%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
IDK is a one-of-a-kind meme project on the Solana blockchain, embracing the unpredictable and whimsical nature of the crypto world. With a straightforward philosophy of "just buy this shit and trust the process. or don’t. idk.," IDK invites users to join the fun and explore the possibilities of meme-based crypto assets. Key Features: Meme Tokens: IDK introduces a series of meme tokens on the Solana blockchain, each with its own unique characteristics, quirks, and personalities. From rare collectibles to hilarious parodies, IDK meme tokens offer a wide range of options for users to explore and engage with. Solana Integration: Built on the Solana blockchain, IDK leverages the speed, scalability, and low transaction fees offered by Solana to provide users with a seamless and efficient trading experience. With Solana's cutting-edge technology, users can buy, sell, and trade IDK meme tokens with ease. Community-driven Development: IDK thrives on community participation and engagement. The project encourages users to contribute ideas, memes, and feedback to shape the future direction of the project. Through community-driven development, IDK aims to create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for meme enthusiasts. Limited Edition Drops: IDK periodically releases limited edition meme tokens through special drops and events. These exclusive tokens are highly sought after by collectors and often feature unique designs, collaborations, or references to popular memes and internet culture. Memetic NFTs: In addition to meme tokens, IDK also offers memetic non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that capture iconic moments, images, and memes from the crypto world. These NFTs serve as digital collectibles and artifacts, commemorating the rich history and culture of the meme community.
