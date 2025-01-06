HYME 가격 (HYME)
오늘 HYME (HYME)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. HYME에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 HYME 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 80.62 USD
- HYME의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 HYME에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 HYME 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 HYME에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 HYME에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 HYME에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 HYME에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-9.41%
|60일
|$ 0
|-35.37%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
HYME 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-2.28%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
HYME is the first scroll-to-find crypto search platform. With HYME, you can delve into the world of crypto projects with excitement and engagement. We believe that by presenting projects in a visually appealing and cinematic manner, we can make learning about cryptocurrencies more accessible, engaging, and entertaining. We are revolutionizing the way you explore and discover crypto projects by providing a seamless and immersive experience that brings the world of cryptocurrencies to your fingertips. At HYME, we understand that traditional methods of searching for crypto projects can be time-consuming and inefficient. Endless clicks, multiple tabs, and complex navigation can hinder your journey of discovery. That's why we've designed a unique scroll-to-find feature that makes exploring the crypto universe as easy as scrolling through your favorite social media feed. Our scroll-to-find technology enables you to seamlessly glide through an extensive list of crypto projects, ensuring that you never miss a hidden gem. As you scroll, you'll be captivated by visually stunning trailers that provide a glimpse into the excitement, innovation, and potential of each project. We believe that information should be accessible, engaging, and entertaining. By presenting crypto projects in the form of captivating trailers, we transform the way you learn about cryptocurrencies. Dive into the action, drama, and stories behind each project, immersing yourself in the fascinating world of decentralized finance, blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens, and more. HYME is more than just a search platform. It's a community-driven hub where crypto enthusiasts, investors, and curious explorers converge. Join a vibrant community of like-minded individuals, share insights, ask questions, and participate in discussions that empower you to make informed decisions in the crypto space.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
