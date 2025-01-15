Hygea AI 가격 (HGAI)
오늘 Hygea AI (HGAI)의 실시간 가격은 0.386386 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 386.39K USD 입니다. HGAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Hygea AI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 32.48K USD
- Hygea AI의 당일 가격 변동 +32.58%
- 유통 공급량 1.00M USD
MEXC에서 HGAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 HGAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Hygea AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.094944.
지난 30일간 Hygea AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Hygea AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Hygea AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.094944
|+32.58%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Hygea AI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.23%
+32.58%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Hygea AI: Blending Ancient Wisdom with Modern Technology for Comprehensive Health Management Hygea AI is an innovative health and wellness platform inspired by Hygieia, the Greek goddess of health, hygiene, and cleanliness. This project merges ancient health principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer a holistic approach to personal well-being. At its core, Hygea AI aims to provide a compassionate, empathetic interaction through AI, making every conversation feel natural and supportive. The system ensures privacy and security, utilizing the highest standards to protect personal health information. One of Hygea AI's standout features is its proactive and predictive nature, where it sends intelligent alerts and personalized recommendations based on user interactions and health data. This feature is designed to anticipate health needs, offering real-time health alerts for emergencies, mental health crises, or routine medical reminders. The platform allows users to freely discuss medical or wellness issues in a non-judgmental space, providing expert advice tailored to individual needs. Users can explore symptoms, treatments, and emotional well-being, with Hygea AI offering insights into emotional and mental health trends over time, which aids in proactive care. Additionally, users receive curated health tips based on the latest medical research, personalized to their specific health profiles. Hygea AI also enhances telemedicine by analyzing emotional states during consultations, offering empathetic insights, and personalized advice, effectively bridging the gap between virtual and physical care settings. Its unique capability includes voice-based analysis of pain and symptoms, which increases diagnostic accuracy by interpreting vocal patterns rather than relying solely on self-reported data. By detecting emotional states like stress, anxiety, or depression through voice, Hygea AI can recommend timely interventions and support, enhancing mental health monitoring. The vision of Hygea AI is to make healthcare accessible, proactive, and personalized, empowering individuals to take charge of their health with confidence. It aims to serve as a bridge between everyday health concerns and professional medical advice, ensuring that wellness is not just a concept but a practical reality for everyone.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
