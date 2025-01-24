Hydraverse 가격 (HDV)
오늘 Hydraverse (HDV)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. HDV에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Hydraverse 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.12K USD
- Hydraverse의 당일 가격 변동 +2.13%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 HDV에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 HDV 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Hydraverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Hydraverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Hydraverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Hydraverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.13%
|30일
|$ 0
|-12.72%
|60일
|$ 0
|-14.93%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Hydraverse 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.07%
+2.13%
-7.14%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"In Hydraland, the land of dragon trainers, peace is guarded by seven dragon balls on the top of Mount Versa. It is said that if you have these gems, your strength will be boundless and you will be immortal. This rumor spreads far beyond its land, and everyone desires to own these precious dragon balls. One day, evil was infiltrating Hydra trying to steal the gems, but fortunately, he was caught by the guardian. A fight broke out. The evil intentionally swallowed the gems. Hydraland's guardian had no other way but to knock out his enemy using the most powerful strength that eventually made the dragon balls break and scattered everywhere. Since then, Hydra has suffered from such natural disasters as floods, typhoons, drought... The whole tribe understands that to stop all these tragedies, they need to find the fragments as soon as possible. The broken pieces are cursed to be found only by the strongest, smartest, and most harmonized with the fastest dragons. After all, Vikings decided to hold dragon races to look for qualified people with the ultimate mission to unite the fragments and save the tribe. If you collect enough smashed ones, you will be able to join the annual Hydra Cup. The villagers are very excited about this race. All people participated in dragon training & went to find broken pieces of jade. Join Hydraverse NOW to become expert dragon racers and revive the land of Hydra by collecting dragon balls! Our Motivation behind Hydraverse Dragons are said to be legendary characters and people have always been tempted to once co-exist with them. In Hydra world, you can do more than that! Players are involved in a wide range of exciting activities initiated by the concept of the NFT game. This NFT Dragon racing game stands out from traditional racing games. Hydraverse combines NFT with AR/VR in hope of creating the best satisfaction for our players. Taking advantage of the state-of-the-art technologies: AR/ VR, Blockchain, Hydraverse's core team - people of high-qualified experts and well-known businesses in the game & technology field - have spammer Why would you love Hydraverse? Playing with joyfulness and earning a great amount of money is now easier than ever before. Not kidding! It's REAL. You can make it just by training your own dragons and letting them take part in the race, sending them to the exhibition, or trying your luck with the betting activity. Unique gaming activities: From owning only one Hydraverse dragon, you could join in countless gaming activities including breeding, training, racing, renting, betting. Then together with your unique tactics in training and a little bit of luck, you could also join Hydracup to win the biggest winning prize than ever. Hydraverse is an incredible experience with AR/VR that won't let you down: you will be engrossed in the Hydra world with multi-dimensional characters & vivid objects including numerous different breath-taking terrains of race tracks, uncountable talented dragons with a unique power."
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 HDV에서 AUD
A$--
|1 HDV에서 GBP
￡--
|1 HDV에서 EUR
€--
|1 HDV에서 USD
$--
|1 HDV에서 MYR
RM--
|1 HDV에서 TRY
₺--
|1 HDV에서 JPY
¥--
|1 HDV에서 RUB
₽--
|1 HDV에서 INR
₹--
|1 HDV에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 HDV에서 PHP
₱--
|1 HDV에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 HDV에서 BRL
R$--
|1 HDV에서 CAD
C$--
|1 HDV에서 BDT
৳--
|1 HDV에서 NGN
₦--
|1 HDV에서 UAH
₴--
|1 HDV에서 VES
Bs--
|1 HDV에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 HDV에서 KZT
₸--
|1 HDV에서 THB
฿--
|1 HDV에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 HDV에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 HDV에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 HDV에서 MAD
.د.م--